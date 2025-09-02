NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards Contract for Perimeter Security Improvements for Navy Installations in Maine

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded J&J Contractors Inc., North Billerica, Maine, a $22,311,265 firm-fixed-price construction contract for perimeter security improvements at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station, Cutler, Maine.



Work will be performed in Cutler, Maine, and is anticipated to be completed by March 2028.



The base price and two options will be awarded in the amount of $22,311,265.



Fiscal year (FY) 2021 military construction funds in the amount of $22,311,265 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was awarded through a competitive procurement process conducted via SAM.gov, resulting in the receipt of three offers.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-C-0013).



NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana. As a key component of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides strategic leadership through the Regional Engineer, ensuring the region’s infrastructure and facilities are managed with efficiency, effectiveness, and long-term sustainability.



