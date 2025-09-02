Overcoming the Challenge

MILWAUKEE, Wis.- Major. Hillebrand, a Wisconsin native and commanding officer of

Recruiting Station (RS) Milwaukee, always had the drive and desire to join the Marine

Corps, but he was not sure how to begin the process.

As a student, Hillebrand struggled in school and felt uncertain about his future. High

school came with pressure from all directions, and navigating his newfound adulthood

proved difficult.

“I remember my high school counselor telling me, ‘The military isn’t for you. College isn’t

for you. The trades aren’t for you. I’d just try to find something to get by over the next

few years,’” said Hillebrand.

One day, while walking through the school halls, he noticed posters for the Army, Navy

and Air Force. But next to them was a plain sheet of printer paper with the letters

“USMC” and a phone number scribbled on it. At the time, Marines were not allowed to

visit Hillebrand’s high school.

“I knew a little about the Marine Corps. I saw the poster and thought, ‘You know what? I

like it,’” he said. “So I called the number. The recruiter told me we could meet right away

but only in the parking lot across from my school because Marines weren’t welcome

inside.”

That meeting changed everything. The recruiter’s professionalism, bearing and pride in

wearing the uniform inspired Hillebrand.

“After I met him, I just thought I want to be like him.”

Although motivated to become a Marine, Hillebrand also felt compelled to pursue a

college education.

“I wanted to get my degree first. I kind of saw it as, if I don’t go now, I never will.

Because once I join the Marine Corps, I know I’m going to love it so much that I won’t

want to go back to school.”

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in geology and

geophysics. It wasn’t an easy road. During college, he joined the Naval Reserve

Officers Training Corps (NROTC), completing drills, endurance challenges and

leadership training.

His main goal was to earn a scholarship through the program, but low grades kept him

from qualifying. After two years, he was dropped from the program.

“After I got dropped, the Assistant Marine Officer Instructor pulled me aside and said,

‘Hey man, you’ve got it. You’re going to be a Marine.’”



Hillebrand still wanted to lead Marines. He felt called to become an officer, inspired by

the sacrifices Marines make for each other and the Corps.

After being dropped from NROTC, he contacted the recruiting office he had visited in

high school. The same recruiter answered the phone. Hillebrand scheduled a meeting,

went through the full enlistment process at the Military Entrance Processing Station

(MEPS), and was sworn in.

He continued working toward his degree, unsure whether he would ultimately serve as

an enlisted Marine or as an officer. That uncertainty ended with one phone call.

“The Officer Selection Officer called me. I didn’t know where I was going. All I knew was

that I was leaving in a week for either San Diego or Quantico,” said Hillebrand. “He told

me I was going to Quantico for training.”

Hillebrand was on his way to becoming a United States Marine Corps officer.

After completing Officer Candidates School (OCS) and The Basic School (TBS), he was

assigned to Camp Pendleton as a field artillery officer. Over the next 12 years, he

deployed multiple times and trained Marines in various units.

Following those assignments, he was selected for recruiting duty and assumed

command of Recruiting Station Milwaukee.

“It’s an adjustment, going from being an artilleryman to a recruiter,” said Hillebrand.

“What’s helped me most is understanding how to work with people in and out of

uniform, and bridging the gap between the military and civilian communities.”

Now back in his home state, Hillebrand says it’s a privilege to lead RS Milwaukee and

give back to the community that shaped him.

“I enjoy being back in Milwaukee,” he said. “I understand the responsibility that comes

with this position. As a Marine who came from Wisconsin, I know the caliber and quality

of Marines this state produces.”

Hillebrand is focused on building unit cohesion and mission accomplishment by

supporting the individual Marine first.

“This is where I came from,” he said. “To now be in a position where I can help provide

opportunities that led me to where I am, it’s truly an honor.”

Giving back to his state remains a top priority. He and his team are dedicated to helping

young people see the opportunities and experiences the Marine Corps can offer.



“I take pride in working alongside my recruiters,” said Hillebrand. “Our success ensures

the continued success of the Marine Corps. And if we fail, the Marine Corps fails. It’s up

to us as recruiters.”

