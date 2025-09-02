Planner of the Year: Chris Stanton

PHOENIX – Traveling throughout the Southwest, Christopher Stanton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District lead planner and Silver Jackets program manager, has built a professional reputation for dependability.



For his dedication and tireless efforts, the Los Angeles District leadership —along with its higher command echelon, the South Pacific Division — named Stanton as the recipient of the Planner of the Year award.



“I’m truly honored to receive this award,” said Stanton, an Indiana State University graduate. “I think I was selected for the award because I’ve focused on building meaningful partnerships and getting results, especially through the interagency Silver Jackets program.”



The Los Angeles District’s Silver Jackets program brings together federal, state, tribal and local agencies to collaboratively address flood risk and other natural hazards.



“I’m delighted to recognize Mr. Chris Stanton as SPD’s programmatic Planner of the Year,” wrote Tambour Eller, programs director for the South Pacific Division in an announcement to the workforce. “Chris truly had an inspired year, spearheading the formation of the Navajo Nation Silver Jackets team, the first-ever tribally led interagency team in the nation, as well as the revitalization of the Arizona Silver Jackets team.”



One of Stanton’s programs is based on Section 165(a) of the Water Resources Development Act of 2020, which authorized the Army to implement a pilot program to carry out up to 20 Continuing Authorities Program projects in economically disadvantaged communities, with the purpose of supporting the safety and economic viability of underserved and overburdened communities.



“He was also integrally involved in the development of the Navajo Nation Birdsprings 165(a) Continuing Authority Program application, and joined the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works on site in 2024 to announce it was one of the pilots selected nationwide,” Eller’s announcement continued.



As with previous winners, Stanton recognized his team and partners for their contributions in making each project and program a success.



“Really, this award reflects the strengths of the partnerships around me more than anything I did on my own,” said Stanton, who earned a master’s degree from New Mexico State University. “There are a lot of people I’d like to thank: First, the folks across the district and division who have backed this work from the start; none of these projects would have moved without their support and coordination. I’ve also learned a lot from the Tribal partners I’ve worked with, especially with the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe.”



Since receiving the award, Stanton has continued supporting projects focusing on interagency collaboration and community resilience. He continues to work with the Navajo Nation and Arizona Silver Jackets teams, including planning a binational tabletop exercise for the Painted Rock Dam and follow-up flood risk awareness workshops for communities. Stanton also supports the Tres Rios Ecosystem Restoration project, located in and around Phoenix, which applies Engineering with Nature principles in an urban setting.



“I really appreciate the recognition; but more importantly, I’m proud to be part of a team and program that puts people and partnerships first,” wrote Stanton, a Tucson resident, in a follow-up email. “Looking ahead, I want to keep building on the work I’ve been doing – supporting tribes and communities in managing their water resources and reducing disaster risk.”

