Yates Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Seaman Carter Yates graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Sep. 04, 2025.

Yates, from Eden, Maryland, said he joined the Navy to push himself, embrace responsibility and surround himself with dedicated peers who share a common purpose and work tirelessly toward achieving collective goals.

“I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself, an organization where every individual contributes to the mission,” Yates said. “Serving in the Navy represents a way for me to dedicate a significant part of my life to protecting and supporting my country, while also growing as a person through discipline, challenge, and service.”

Yates, 19, is a graduate of Conowingo Rising Sun Christian Academy, where he was a multi-sport athlete, serving as captain of the varsity basketball and soccer teams. Yates was chosen as an all-conference athlete two-times in basketball and three-times in soccer.

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the highest honor presented to a recruit who exemplifies enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork. Yates’ selection for the MEA places him among the top ranks of today’s newest Sailors. As part of his recognition, he is awarded a flag letter of commendation.

For Yates, earning the MEA came as a surprise.

“When I first found out about being the MEA, my initial emotions were a mix of excitement and nervousness,” he said. “Honestly, I never expected to make it this far—being in the top 3% feels surreal, it’s both humbling and inspiring. Moving forward, receiving this award serves as a powerful motivator for me to push even harder. I understand that boot camp is just the very beginning of my journey, and this achievement fuels my confidence and determination to excel in the challenges ahead.”

Yates’ Recruit Division Commanders (RDCs) were Chief Boatswain’s Mate (BMC) Jacob Visconti, Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician (ASC-Sel) Christopher Reynoso, and Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class (TM1) Charles Anderson.

“During boot camp, I was fortunate to have a few truly inspiring individuals who motivated me to keep pushing forward. One of the biggest influences was my second RDC, ASC (Sel) Reynoso,” Yates said. “He consistently shared powerful and motivating messages with our division, encouraging us to give our best every day. His leadership and words helped me stay focused and determined, inspiring me to not only push myself but also to lead my division with confidence and dedication.”

Yates credits his family as his biggest supporters and motivation throughout training.

“In addition to my RDCs, my family played an incredible role in keeping my spirits high throughout boot camp. I received two or three letters a day from them, filled with words of encouragement and pride. Knowing that they believed in me and were proud of my efforts gave me strength, especially on the tough days when things felt overwhelming. Their support was invaluable—it reminded me why I was there and motivated me to keep going no matter what challenges I faced.”

Yates described serving as the Recruit Chief Petty Officer (RCPO) as his biggest challenge during boot camp.

“Leading a group of individuals who were often unmotivated or resistant to being led was incredibly difficult. Some didn’t want to be there or lacked the drive to fully engage, which made my role as a leader especially challenging. I quickly realized that simply giving orders wasn’t enough—I had to earn their respect and trust, he said. “I overcame this challenge by learning from my mistakes and focusing on leading by example. I made it a priority to demonstrate the commitment and effort I expected from my division. Over time, I found that motivating the team became easier when we started aiming for shared goals. I encouraged my division to strive to be the best in our training group by working hard to earn every flag and pennant available. Their success in these events boosted their morale and motivation, which in turn made my job as a leader more effective and fulfilling. When my division was motivated and engaged, I felt that energy too, and it helped us all push through the toughest moments together.”

Looking ahead, Yates sees the MEA as a reminder to trust his instincts.

“Winning the MEA at this early stage has reinforced my belief in my potential,” he said. “This accomplishment has sparked even greater hope and enthusiasm for what the future holds in my Navy career.

After graduation, Yates will head to Pensacola, Florida, for follow-on training.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.