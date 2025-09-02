USAG Ansbach begins $330 million modernization project at Barton Barracks

ANSBACH, Germany — The U.S. Army has officially launched a massive $330 million modernization project at Barton Barracks, marking a significant investment in the future of the U.S. Army presence in the Franconian region.



The project, which includes the demolition of outdated facilities and the construction of state-of-the-art infrastructure, will support two newly activated units: the 7th Engineer Brigade Headquarters and the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR).



The first step in this transformation is the demolition of the historic fuel point, which served U.S. Army vehicles from 1945 until its decommissioning in 2019. The demolition will clear the way for the construction of a new U.S. Army Standard Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility (TEMF). The $3.6 million demolition project includes the removal of underground storage tanks, contaminated soil remediation, and site restoration in compliance with U.S. and Host Nation environmental standards.



“This is an investment in the safety and readiness of our Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Andre D. Ruff, commander of the 1-57 ADAR. “The new infrastructure will ensure our unit has the facilities needed to maintain operational effectiveness and demonstrate the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to Europe and NATO.”



The modernization plans for Barton Barracks include several major projects. Two four-story buildings will be renovated at a cost of $13.7 million to house the 1-57 ADAR headquarters and administrative offices. The renovations are set to begin in December 2025.



Construction of two new Unaccompanied Personnel Housing (UPH) barracks with a combined capacity of 260 Soldiers is scheduled to begin in summer 2026. Each barracks will cost $100 million and include parking areas for unit personnel.



The Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility (TEMF) is the largest project. The TEMF, will span more than 58,200 gross square feet and cost $114 million. The facility will provide critical maintenance capabilities for tactical vehicles and equipment, ensuring the 1-57 ADAR remains mission-ready.



The U.S. Army’s investment in Barton Barracks reflects its commitment to strengthening its presence in Europe and maintaining strong partnerships with the city and county of Ansbach, as well as the people of Germany.



“We are grateful for the continued partnership with the city of Ansbach and the Bavarian State Agencies,” said Aaron J. Southard, USAG Ansbach Garrison Commander. “This transformation is a testament to the U.S. Army’s commitment to its Soldiers and its NATO allies,” said Southard. “We are proud to provide the infrastructure necessary to support our mission and strengthen our presence in Europe.”

