Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms earns Blue-H Award at Gold Star level for 14th consecutive year

Photo By Christopher Jones | Staff and leadership from Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms gather in front of the hospital on August 20 with Commanding Officer Capt. Janiese Cleckley, Executive Officer Capt. Candace Foura, Command Master Chief HMCM Richard Moreno, Director for Public Health Cmdr. Christina Carter, and Public Health Specialist Tanya Stuckey to celebrate earning the Blue-H Award at the Gold Star level for the 14th consecutive year.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms has been awarded the Blue-H Award at the Gold Star level for the 14th consecutive year, a recognition from the Navy Surgeon General that highlights excellence in health promotion and wellness across Navy Medicine.



The “H” in the Blue H stands for “Health,” and the award recognizes Navy medical facilities that demonstrate a commitment to creating a healthy environment for patients, staff, and the community. The Gold Star level is the highest distinction, signifying sustained and comprehensive health promotion efforts. It is not just about offering programs, but about integrating health and wellness into the very culture of the facility.



“Earning the Gold Star for 14 consecutive years is a testament to Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms’ steadfast commitment to health promotion and a continuous culture of wellness,” said Tanya Stuckey, Public Health Specialist at the hospital. “This long-term success shows that our programs and strategies are positively influencing the health and well-being of Sailors, Marines, and their families.”



Stuckey explained that health promotion is directly tied to readiness. Encouraging healthy lifestyles builds resilience, prevents illness and injury, and ensures service members are prepared for the demands of duty. “Health and wellness programs are critical to mission readiness,” she said. “By providing resources and education, we help our Sailors and Marines maintain the strength and focus needed to support the mission.”



The hospital uses both data and personal feedback to measure the success of its programs. Key health indicators such as tobacco use rates, engagement with weight management resources, and trends in chronic disease are tracked, along with patterns of healthcare utilization like preventable emergency room visits. Success is also reflected in readiness metrics for Sailors and Marines. On the qualitative side, feedback from participants, anecdotal stories of impact, and observable shifts in behavior provide valuable insight. “It’s not just about numbers,” Stuckey said. “It’s also about real changes in attitudes and behaviors toward health and wellness within the command.”



Maintaining Gold Star performance for more than a decade has not come without challenges. Stuckey pointed to resource constraints, competing priorities, and the need to adjust programs to a diverse patient population as ongoing obstacles. “Keeping individuals motivated and engaged in activities over the long term is also a challenge,” she said. To overcome these, the hospital integrates health promotion into the core mission, adapts offerings to fit the specific needs of different groups, leverages technology to expand access, and collaborates with community partners. “Adapting programs to meet the specific needs and preferences of different populations helps keep services relevant and encourages participation,” she said. “Collaboration provides additional resources and expands the range of services available.”



Branch Health Clinics China Lake and Bridgeport also received the Blue-H Award at the Gold Star level this year, underscoring Navy Medicine’s commitment to wellness across the region. “Sharing resources, such as training materials, program models, and best practices, helps deliver high-quality services more efficiently,” Stuckey said. “Coordinating programs across multiple locations ensures consistent messaging and access to services for beneficiaries, regardless of their location.” She added that joint training for staff and standardized processes also improve collaboration and strengthen overall effectiveness.



The unique desert environment of Twentynine Palms influences the hospital’s programs as well. Stuckey explained that heat-related illnesses, sun safety, and hydration are emphasized when promoting outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and stargazing. “The rural location of the installation and its clinics intensifies the need for collaborating with local organizations to address community-specific health needs, such as access to healthy food and resources for families,” she said. “Mental health support is also vital to address the challenges that can arise from the isolation and unique stresses of living in a remote desert environment.”



Some programs have proven especially popular among Sailors, Marines, and their families. Stuckey said modern fitness facilities with high-intensity combat fitness simulations and 3D body composition scanners draw strong interest, along with commissary tours, cooking demonstrations, and fitness challenges. “These are the most popular services aboard the installation,” she said, noting that they connect health promotion to everyday choices while also supporting operational fitness.



Looking to the future, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms plans to continue building on its record of success. “Health and Wellness programs will continue to work toward the goals of increasing participation in health promotion programs, achieving measurable improvements in key health indicators, developing additional programs to address emerging health concerns, and implementing more robust methods for evaluating impact,” Stuckey said.



Her message to the community is simple: the hospital’s resources are here to be used. “Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms is committed to providing you with the resources and support you need to live a healthy and fulfilling life,” she said. “We encourage you to take advantage of the many health promotion programs and services offered. Your health and well-being are our top priorities, and we are here to help you achieve your health goals.”



By earning the Blue-H Award at the Gold Star level for the 14th consecutive year, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms has shown that health promotion is not just a program but a way of life. The award reflects a culture where every effort — from staff education to family wellness — supports mission readiness and ensures that Sailors and Marines remain strong, resilient, and ready to serve.