Butts, DiRaimondo pharmacy closures will impact prescription pickups

Courtesy Photo | Some Evans Army Community Hospital patients will soon see a change to how they pick up...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Some Evans Army Community Hospital patients will soon see a change to how they pick up new pharmacy prescriptions. Beginning Sept. 15, 2025, The DiRaimondo and Butts Army Airfield pharmacies will be closed due to staffing and funding constraints. Soldiers who currently pick up their medication at either of those two locations will be diverted to either the Soldier Readiness Center or Soldier Family Care Center pharmacies for new prescriptions, with continued convenient prescription activation through Q-Anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Some Evans Army Community Hospital patients will soon see a change to how they pick up new pharmacy prescriptions.



Beginning Sept. 15, 2025, The DiRaimondo and Butts Army Airfield pharmacies will be closed due to staffing and funding constraints. Soldiers who currently pick up their medication at either of those two locations will be diverted to either the Soldier Readiness Center or Soldier Family Care Center pharmacies for new prescriptions, with continued convenient prescription activation through Q-Anywhere.



In addition, prescription refills will no longer be available for pick-up at the Soldier Readiness Center. Prescription refills will continue to be available at the SFCC or at ScriptCenter kiosks at EACH and the Fort Carson Exchange.



“These changes are being implemented to maximize pharmacy service delivery, minimize disruption, and ensure safe medication delivery to our beneficiaries,” said Maj. Jessica Darbouze, Chief of Pharmacy Services for Evans Army Community Hospital. “For now, the pharmacy closures are temporary, and we will continue to reassess as staffing levels improve.”



The Soldier Readiness Center changes, however, are permanent.

Previously, TRICARE beneficiaries could pick up prescription refills at the SRC pharmacy, but they’ll now have to use one of the other options mentioned above.



“We are working closely with our providers and pharmacy staff to ensure patients are aware of the changes, but that information is also available on our public website and on flyers at each pharmacy location,” Darbouze said. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but we are doing all we can with the resources that are available to us. We are hopeful that these changes will actually improve pharmacy service delivery for our beneficiaries.”



For more details on Evans Army Community Hospital Pharmacy services, please visit: https://evans.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy