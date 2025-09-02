Salmon are always on the run. Traveling thousands of miles over the duration of their lives.
In Oregon’s Tillamook- Nestucca watershed, the fish make their travels along many rivers, streams, and tributaries, swimming from their natal streams deep inland out to the ocean and back again. They travel along the interconnected waterways like a car on a highway. But over the last 60 years that highway has become increasingly disconnected by barriers threatening fish populations, ecosystems, recreation, and industry.
Building the Salmon SuperHwy, by Andrew Avitt