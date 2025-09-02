Birthday, Awards, Enlistment and Military Salute!

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Medical Officer Programs & Scholarships, Lt. Cmdr. Robert Johnson, had a very busy day engaging with Navy recruiting events.



The day started off with the Navy Dental Corps’ birthday celebration at Marquette University School of Dentistry. Johnson was invited by Capt. (retired) Brian Hodgson, Chair of the Department of General Dental Sciences. It was also orientation day for new dental students.



Hodgson reflected on the importance of the dental corps and how they have contributed to the United States military.



“Dental officers provide their dental services just like you in the civilian world would do. But in times of contingencies, they serve wherever they are needed: as medics, as general surgeons or anywhere else. Since its inception and after the Civil War, the Congressional Medal of Honor has been awarded to over 3500 recipients. Three of whom have been dentists.”



After the speech, a cake cutting ceremony was held. Along with Capt. Hodgson, one Army, one Air Force, and two Navy dental students joined in for the cake cutting. While everyone was receiving their lunch and cake, Lt. Cmdr. Johnson walked around to meet students and talked about the medical programs in the Navy.



As the ceremony came to an end, Johnson bid farewell to Capt. Hodgson and headed off to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Milwaukee.



He met up with NTAG Great Lakes’ commanding officer, Cmdr. Brian Richards, to give the recruiters there some well-deserved awards. Prior to this station visit, NRS Milwaukee was awarded Medium Station of the Month and was recognized at an all-hands meeting. Also at the station was Aviation Boatswain’s Mate First Class Cartrell Vann who was the NF Recruiter of the Month.



“Where’s my gun? Don’t I get a gun?”



Vann joked with Cmdr. Richards as he received his award.



After the awards were given out, Officer Candidate Under Instruction 6 (equivalent to an E-6) Braden Keebler was enlisted into the Navy. He will be attending school at Carroll University for physician assistant (PA) school.



Cmdr. Johnson explains Keebler’s program is a bit different compared to other medical programs such as the health professions scholarship program (HPSP) which is for those who are already in or plan to attend medical, dental, optometry or clinical psychology school.



“Keebler is attending school as part of the Navy’s Health Scholarship Collegiate Program or HSCP. Because it’s a collegiate program, he was enlisted rather than commissioned.”



Financial benefits are also different as Johnson explains.



“In HPSP, 100% of your tuition is paid, you get a monthly stipend and there is a full reimbursement for required books and equipment like a stethoscope. For the collegiate program, you receive the pay and benefits of an active E-6. You also get full medical and dental insurance.”



Upon successful completion of school, Keebler will be commissioned into the Navy's medical corps.



Later that evening, Electrician's Mate First Class Keith Dupree was honored at the Chicago Cubs’ Wrigley Field as part of their military salute.



With every game the NTAG Great Lake sailors get to represent, their biography is read out by the announcer. Dupree, along with veterans attending the game, were recognized at the end of the second inning.



“Folds of Honor and the Cubs thank Electrician’s Mate First Class Keith Dupree!”



Overall, it was a great day for the NTAG Great Lakes



For information about the Navy’s medical programs, please contact Lt. Cmdr. Johnson at robert.t.johnson48@us.navy.mil.



For additional information about NTAG Great Lakes, contact the Public Affairs Officer, Andy Gaines, at andaman.gaines.ctr@us.navy.mil.

