Coast Guard Responds to Oil Spill in Duluth Harbor

DULUTH, Minn. – The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Duluth, in coordination with local

partners, is responding to an oil spill that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. today, Sept. 2, 2025, at the Duluth Harbor dock wall.



The spill originated during a fuel transfer to a tank onboard a vessel, however the cause of the spill is still under investigation; the substance released was diesel oil.



The MSU is working closely with the affected vessel and local vacuum truck services to contain and clean up the spill. The estimated quantity of the spill is 15-30 gallons; the source is secured at this time. This estimate is preliminary and may be revised as the assessment continues.



Immediately upon discovery of the spill, the vessel initiated its vessel response plan. Current

efforts are focused on containing and recovering the spilled oil, with Coast Guard personnel on scene. The environmental impact of the spill is still being assessed. At this time, the port remains open and operational.



The public is requested to stay clear of the area until cleanup operations have been completed. The Coast Guard is committed to ensuring the safety of the marine environment and preventing future occurrences.



For more information, please contact the Marine Safety Unit Duluth Public Affairs Officer, Lt.

Zachary Fedak at 218-522-0708 or by email at d09-smb-msuduluthwwm@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2025 Date Posted: 09.03.2025 08:23 Story ID: 547101 Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 176 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN