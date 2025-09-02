NAVSUP Business Systems Center Recognizes Top Civilian Performers

Courtesy Photo | 250828-N-SC076-1019 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (August 28, 2025) The Workforce...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250828-N-SC076-1019 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (August 28, 2025) The Workforce Management team at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) is presented NAVSUP BSC’s Leader of the Year award from Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, during an employee recognition and awards ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, August 28. Pictured left to right: Samantha Aleman, Paula Cottrell, Heather Landis, Kristopher Hickok, and Uribe. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and international customers. U.S. Navy photo by Karissa Murdock (Released) see less | View Image Page

(MECHANICSBURG, Pa.) - Eleven Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) employees were recognized for their exemplary performance of duties and commitment to Navy civilian service during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, August 28.



During the ceremony, Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, recognized the contributions of more than 600 civilian employees and presented the command’s annual awards for 2025.



“All of our employees’ continuous hard work and commitment to accelerate digital solutions for the Navy, NAVSUP Enterprise, and our mission partners have been nothing short of extraordinary this year. You faced challenges and rose to the occasion to accomplish our mission,” said Uribe.



Camden Ailinger, an information technology (IT) application software (APPSW) developer assigned to the Modernization Solutions department, received the Senior Employee of the Year award.



“I think it means a lot to be recognized. It is always great for the commands to recognize their employees, and it is really fulfilling. I try my best to work as hard as I can, so I really appreciate that it is seen, and it means a lot to have the people I work with have faith in me, put my name out there, and that I was able to get the award,” said Ailinger.



Tensei Ikeda, an IT (APPSW) developer assigned to the Logistics Solutions department, received the Junior Employee of the Year award.



“Getting this award feels like the efforts I put in were recognized not just by the immediate people I work with but also by the leadership,” said Ikeda.



Jamie Paull, a visual information specialist assigned to the Business Management department, received the Command Support Employee of the Year award for providing critical communication support.



“I’m honored to be recognized for my contributions over the past year. My goal has always been to make others’ jobs easier and represent the command in the best light. It means a lot to know that effort is appreciated by leadership and my coworkers. I believe well done is better than well said, and I’ll continue to live by that,” said Paull.



Kristian Stennett, an IT project manager for the Logistics Solutions department, received the NAVSUP BSC Leader of the Year award for his transformational leadership.



“This award helps convey the sense of appreciation the leadership has. I appreciate the fact that leadership holds an employee recognition and awards ceremony every year. They do these types of awards, making sure employees are recognized and feel empowered to do things that are not only expected, but also appreciated,” said Stennett.



The Workforce Management team was recognized as the NAVSUP BSC Team of the Year for providing personnel support, management, and employee enrichment programs that enabled NAVSUP BSC’s highly technical workforce to deliver world-class business solutions for the Navy and NAVSUP Enterprise.



“I think it’s very important for the team to be recognized for the work that we do. We have a great team, we work well together, we love what we do for BSC, and more than anything, I think it’s great for my team members to be recognized and appreciated for the work that they do,” said Paula Cottrell, Workforce Management team supervisor at NAVSUP BSC.



The Workforce Management team consisted of Cottrell, Michael Kay, Heather Landis, Camryn Behner, Kristopher Hickok, Samantha Aleman, and Victoria Hayes.



NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers IT and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and international customers.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.