Library Renovations and Storytelling Bring Koa Moana 25 Closer to Pohnpei Community

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia — U.S. Marines and sailors with Koa Moana 25 worked closely with the Pohnpeian community to deliver a series of impactful projects during their time on the island. At Pohnpei Public Library, KM 25 engineers worked diligently to revitalize the property through repairs, maintenance, and beautification efforts. Concurrently, their fellow Marines and sailors forged lasting connections with the community by engaging in youth outreach initiatives designed to promote cultural exchange and advance literacy.



“We were honored to work alongside our Pohnpeian partners, to share skills, and ensure the library remains a functioning and welcoming place for its patrons,” said 1st. Lt. Justin McBeth, an engineer officer who led the library renovation effort. “This project was about more than just a library renovation — it was about a collective commitment towards making the heart of this community more resilient for all those who cherish it.”



Engineering Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15 replaced deteriorating support beams, corrected electrical issues, repaired sections of the facility’s perimeter fence, and repainted the outdoor pavilion and parking lot spaces. U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, who maintains a more robust presence on Pohnpei, worked in support of KM 25, providing the sailors and equipment needed to complete the job. This joint effort ensured the reparations would be both lasting and practical additions for the library and community at large.



As the engineers labored outside, other Marines and sailors were making an equally meaningful impact inside the library. The Koa Moana team hosted weekly storytelling sessions for local children, reading books aloud, answering questions, and sharing perspective on life in the U.S. military. The sessions allowed children a unique opportunity to hear their favorite stories and interact with Marines and sailors, providing a fun, engaging way to connect, inspire curiosity, and build positive relationships.



“We will remember not only the fences you secured, the benches you painted, and the lights you strung, but also the laughter, stories, and connections you shared with us,” read a statement from the Board of Pohnpei Public Library and staff. “You are now part of our library family, and your legacy will live on every time a child sits on the freshly painted bench with a book in hand, or family gathers for another night of community fun. Kalahngan Koa Moana 25, your service has truly made waves here in Pohnpei and we are better for it."



The library renovations represent just one of several projects by Koa Moana 25 across the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. By addressing infrastructure needs while engaging directly with the community, the Marines and sailors continue to demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to the security, development, and resilience of its Pacific partners.



