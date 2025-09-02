Training Tomorrow’s Leaders at JBLM

Every summer, hundreds of cadets across the country step into the “real Army” for a firsthand glimpse of what potential their future military careers may hold. This summer, a new series of college students travelled to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) for immersive instruction, hands-on training, and valuable leadership experience through the Cadet Troop Leading Training (CTLT) program.



This year, the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command led the planning and execution of CTLT for JBLM, ensuring full support for each cadet throughout their three-week rotation in Washington state. From transportation and accountability to sponsorship and scheduling, the command provided the framework for a successful and impactful training experience for 280 cadets from 107 different schools across the country.



The goal of CTLT is to expose cadets to as much of the Army as possible, allowing them to integrate into different branches and experience varied training environments. For some cadets, this means learning how to perform Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) on a military vehicle on Monday and flying in a Blackhawk helicopter by Friday. Other cadets may shadow platoon leaders in the field, assist medical professionals in clinical settings, or work alongside special staff officers in planning and logistics roles.



JBLM offers a unique training environment with its diverse terrain, active-duty units, and robust infrastructure. Cadets observed and participated in real-world operations, gaining insight into Army culture, expectations, and the responsibilities of commissioned officers.



At 593rd, CTLT cadets met with senior leaders for mentorship, attended socials for professional development, and operated with units during the Cascade Eclipse Exercise, in which JBLM turned off the power grid to simulate rapid deployment measures and reaction time for the installation.



By the end of each rotation, cadets left JBLM with a deeper understanding of leadership, decision-making, and the operational demands of military service. CTLT not only prepares these young leaders for future roles as Army officers but also instills the confidence and adaptability needed to lead in any environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US