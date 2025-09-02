Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puccia assumes command of 39th FTS Cobras

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Story by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Lt. Col. Christopher Puccia assumed command of the 39th Flying Training Squadron from Lt. Col. Phillip Johnston on Aug. 28, 2025, during a ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Col. Anthony Straw, 340th Flying Training Group commander, officiated the change of command ceremony.

    As a command pilot with 740 combat hours and more 5,300 flight hours in the C-17A, T-1A, T-6A, and T-37B, Puccia is now responsible for directing all aspects of pilot production, programs, and interfacing with various host units, as well as producing Pilot Instructor Training graduates to Air Education and Training Command bases and fighter aircrew to the Combat Air Forces.

    The 39th FTS is comprised of 106 instructor pilots who fly side-by-side with 12th Flying Training Wing instructor pilots to accomplish the critical AETC mission. Squadron instructors routinely accomplish more than 10,000 training sorties per year in the AT-38C, T-38C, and T-6A aircraft. The squadron is one of eight assigned to the 340th FTG, which is the largest flying group in the Air Force.

