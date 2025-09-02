Puccia assumes command of 39th FTS Cobras

Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. Anthony Straw, 340th Flying Training Group commander, presents the 39th Flying...... read more read more Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. Anthony Straw, 340th Flying Training Group commander, presents the 39th Flying Training Squadron command guidon to Lt. Col. Christopher Puccia, 39th FTS commander, during the squadron's change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on Aug. 28, 2025. As a command pilot with 740 combat flight hours and more than 5,300 flight hours in the C-17A, T-1A, T-6A, and T-37B, Puccia is now responsible for directing all aspects of pilot production, programs, and interfacing with various host units, as well as producing Pilot Instructor Training graduates to Air Education and Training Command bases and fighter aircrew to the Combat Air Forces. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Christopher Puccia assumed command of the 39th Flying Training Squadron from Lt. Col. Phillip Johnston on Aug. 28, 2025, during a ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Col. Anthony Straw, 340th Flying Training Group commander, officiated the change of command ceremony.



As a command pilot with 740 combat hours and more 5,300 flight hours in the C-17A, T-1A, T-6A, and T-37B, Puccia is now responsible for directing all aspects of pilot production, programs, and interfacing with various host units, as well as producing Pilot Instructor Training graduates to Air Education and Training Command bases and fighter aircrew to the Combat Air Forces.



The 39th FTS is comprised of 106 instructor pilots who fly side-by-side with 12th Flying Training Wing instructor pilots to accomplish the critical AETC mission. Squadron instructors routinely accomplish more than 10,000 training sorties per year in the AT-38C, T-38C, and T-6A aircraft. The squadron is one of eight assigned to the 340th FTG, which is the largest flying group in the Air Force.