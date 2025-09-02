NSCS Students Get Hands-On Experience at NAVSTA Newport’s Ney Hall Galley

By: Jessica Nilsson, Navy Supply Corps School Public Affairs Officer

NEWPORT, R.I. — On Aug. 20, 2025, 4th Battalion students attending the Navy Supply Corps School (NSCS) in Newport, R.I., rolled up their sleeves and stepped inside the food preparation spaces in the award-winning Ney Hall Galley, joining the food service team in preparing the galley’s monthly Special Meal. While NSCS students have toured Ney Hall in the past — walking through storage areas, refrigeration spaces, and food preparation areas — this marked the first time they were fully integrated into the process of prepping a meal for all those onboard Naval Station Newport.

This innovative collaboration was the brainchild of NSCS Food Service instructor Mr. Chris Nailon and Ney Hall Galley Food Service Officer Ms. Janet Lamb and provided an invaluable opportunity for future Navy Supply Corps officers to see firsthand the demands of a high-volume Navy galley. From assembling lasagna to learning the logistics of timing entrée service, students gained practical experience that will pay dividends when they later assume roles as Food Service Officers afloat.

Ms. Lamb expressed gratitude for the students’ involvement. “It is great to have the students come to the galley to gain new experiences — especially on a busy day — to roll up their sleeves and lend a helping hand. Hopefully, they have a new appreciation for the CS’s hard work,” she said.

The monthly Special Meal — an event that traditionally showcases culinary creativity and offers Sailors stationed in Newport a change of pace from daily menus — was the perfect backdrop for this first-of-its-kind collaboration. With dozens of moving parts behind the scenes, the students quickly learned that coordination and teamwork is required to execute large-scale food service operations.

For NSCS, the exercise linked classroom instruction with operational reality. Nailon highlighted how these hands-on experiences reinforce what students are already learning in their Food Service curriculum.

“This hands-on experience is a vital extension of our curriculum, allowing students to connect classroom concepts with the real-world challenges of Navy food service operations. This immersive approach not only reinforces their technical knowledge but also cultivates teamwork, adaptability, and respect for the Sailors who sustain our mission daily,” he said.

The benefits extend in both directions. For Ney Hall staff, the presence of NSCS students brought extra manpower and enthusiasm to a demanding day, while also allowing the galley team to showcase their professionalism and expertise to the next generation of Navy leaders. For the students, it was a chance to appreciate the sailors and civilians who keep Navy dining facilities running smoothly and to understand the human element behind food service metrics and reports.

“Ashore galleys serve as vital training grounds — not only for Naval Supply Corps officers but also for Culinary Specialists across the fleet. These facilities provide a controlled, real-world environment where these officers can gain hands-on experience in large-scale food service operations, while Culinary Specialists have opportunities to refine their skills and learn best practices,” Nailon said.

The Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) from SUBASE New London in Groton, Conn., was also present to provide expert guidance on Navy regulations, food service operations, and practical training in support of the NSCS mission to develop capable and combat-ready Supply Officers.



Culinary Specialist Submarines Master Chief Allan Woodworth delivered valuable insights into the use of NAVSUP 1090 and stressed the importance of conducting daily walkthroughs of food service spaces to ensure compliance and operational readiness. Staff Sergeant Jeffery Cotner reinforced the discussion by emphasizing the critical role of food safety and food defense measures, highlighting the broader strategic significance of logistics in sustaining the fleet.



“These new CHOPS (Food Service Officers) are essential to advancing the Chief of Naval Operation’s vision of refocusing on the fleet and the fight,” noted CSSCM Woodworth. “Their role ensures that, in the realm of food service, the Fleet remains mission ready and capable of sustaining operations anytime, anywhere.”



SSG Cotner added “These new Supply Officers exemplify the old adage: while amateurs discuss tactics, true professionals master logistics.”



As part of their ongoing support to NSCS, the NFMT regularly aids with classroom instruction, hands-on demonstrations, and mentorship to reinforce key food service concepts. Their comprehensive engagement helps bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, ensuring that new Supply Officers gain a practical understanding of both the policies and procedures that govern food service, and the operational impact of logistics and galley management on fleet readiness.



As these future Supply Officers prepare for their first tours in the fleet, experiences like these underscore the core Supply Corps ethos: mission readiness begins with strong logistics, and nothing is more fundamental than feeding the force. By partnering with Ney Hall Galley, NSCS continues to ensure its graduates are not only academically prepared but also grounded in the practical realities of supporting Sailors wherever they serve.



Overall, the Navy Supply Corps School provides stellar instruction consisting of 42 training sessions, totaling 168 hours on 24 topics. Also included is 60 hours of practical exercises.

