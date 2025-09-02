USSPACECOM hosts 5th annual JIST Summit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. Space Command hosted Joint Integrated Space Team leaders for the fifth annual JIST Summit here, August 26-27, 2025.



The summit provided a forum for USSPACECOM to align the teams with its vision, direction and priorities, enabling them to carry its outcomes forward throughout the combatant commands they are integrated with.



Attendees received guidance from Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command; Lt. Gen. Tom James, deputy commander; Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, chief of staff; Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, command senior enlisted leader; and representatives from numerous directorates.



“You are the critical elements supporting cross-CCMD integration,” Whiting said. “Help them integrate Space into their functional or theater campaign plan. Show them how Space can support their [Operations, Activities, and Investments] and how their OAIs support Space. Demonstrate how space threats effect their objectives and how space plays in their wargames and exercises.”



JISTs serve as space expertise liaisons within the other 10 CCMDs, integrating space capabilities into operational planning, intelligence, security cooperation, and exercises. They tailor space solutions to address regional challenges and operational requirements, acting as a link between USSPACECOM and the specific needs of each CCMD.



During his remarks, Whiting highlighted key successes JISTs provided over the past year, citing a recent large-scale exercise between USSPACECOM and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



This integration is particularly vital in the Indo-Pacific region, where the strategic landscape is rapidly evolving. The growing demand for space-based support underscores the JISTs' crucial role in maintaining a competitive advantage and ensuring mission success.



"USINDOPACOM’s need for space capabilities has grown exponentially in just the past few years," said U.S. Navy Capt. David Tebbe, USINDOPACOM JIST director. "As our adversaries continue to develop robust space architectures that hold our forces at risk, USSPACECOM's mission has never been more relevant to the Pacific theater. USINDOPACOM's need for USSPACECOM support will continue to grow in the years to come, as changes in modern warfare have put an ever-increasing demand on space capabilities."



Whiting also highlighted the U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Special Operations Command JIST’s key support in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility.



Col. John Kolb, USSOUTHCOM JIST director, expanded on this, citing how his team is working within USSOUTHCOM’s Enhanced Domain Awareness platform to comprehensively integrate into USSOUTHCOM’s overall planning process, including developing a space strategy annex in its campaign plan.



“The Enhanced Domain Awareness program now has a dedicated space coordination page, and in it, they can request space capabilities,” Kolb said.



The integration of space capabilities signifies a crucial shift towards a more comprehensive and proactive approach to regional security. By establishing a dedicated space coordination system, USSOUTHCOM can now effectively incorporate space resources into its planning and operations, address emerging threats like GPS jamming, and foster stronger collaboration with partner nations, ultimately solidifying partnerships and allowing USSOUTHCOM to shape regional perceptions and responses to space-based challenges, Kolb said.



Another key achievement this year was the U.S. Central Command JIST’s crucial support during Iran's attacks on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and operations in Yemen.



Col. Robert McConnell, USCENTCOM JIST director, highlighted how space considerations within USCENTCOM have evolved beyond simple support roles, with planning that now integrates space assets and coordinates with USSPACECOM on both tactical and operational levels.



“The joint force’s space awareness improved over the past six years, to include the dual nature of responsibilities during both regional and global engagements,” McConnell said.



McConnell added that there remains much to be learned across the space enterprise about how to effectively employ space assets, but JIST directors agreed the partnerships have matured. However, as Simmons shared, the importance of continuing to strengthen and share capabilities remains paramount.



“As we improve our integration within warfighting institutions, we inherently enhance our collective effectiveness. Through engagements like the JIST Summit, we strengthen and streamline our solution sharing capabilities, while ensuring the strategic benefits that space assets provide to the warfighter are intrinsic to war planning,” Simmons said.



Whiting further emphasized the importance of coordinating space operations not only between USSPACECOM and JISTs but across all combatant commands. He highlighted a panel discussion he will be a part of in September at the Air & Space Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference called, "The Nexus of Space, Cyber, and Special Operations" as just one example of the importance of this coordination.

