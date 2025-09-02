City of Schertz EMS supports JBSA community

Photo By Kathryn Reaves | Brooklyn Youngblood, left, City of Schertz Emergency Medical Services emergency...... read more read more Photo By Kathryn Reaves | Brooklyn Youngblood, left, City of Schertz Emergency Medical Services emergency medical technician, and Terran Jaramillo, City of Schertz EMS paramedic, inspect and account for medical supplies at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025. Schertz EMS teams are trained in advanced techniques like intubation and follow procedures that are rare for ground ambulances, such as carrying two units of whole blood and antibiotics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves) see less | View Image Page

City of Schertz Emergency Medical Services teams provide lifesaving support to military members and civilians at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph and in the local community.



JBSA and Schertz EMS’s formal partnership is part of a five-year intergovernmental support agreement established between the installation and the Alamo Area Council of Governments in 2021.



When the agreement was announced, then Maj. Alexis Edwards, 502d Contracting Squadron director of operations, said the agreement was projected to help taxpayers realize a savings of 8.13% over the five years.



Jason Mabbitt, City of Schertz EMS chief, said the EMS teams have a great working relationship with the 902d Civil Engineer Squadron fire department Airmen they are stationed with daily.



The EMS crews work alongside and provide continuous training for the firefighters while expanding their own skillset for the health and well-being of the community.



“We are able to secure patient airways with advanced techniques in cases where patients are not able to breathe for themselves,” said Mabbitt about intubation. “This is the exact procedure that doctors use in the emergency room. … We can do this with medications called paralytics. We also carry two units of whole blood and antibiotics for patients who are septic. Both of these procedures are rare for ground ambulances.”



The City of Schertz EMS is also unique because, along with multiple ambulances, it can provide support with an AMBUS, or medical ambulance bus capable of transporting up to 20 patients at one time. This AMBUS is one of approximately 15 in the state of Texas.



In addition to supporting the installation populace by responding in approximately two minutes, Schertz paramedics and emergency medical technicians assist at events where factors such as heat or exertion may impact participants. By pre-planning and strategically locating themselves near the action, the crews ensure an efficient, immediate response.



“Everyone (at JBSA) is serving for their country,” said Mabbitt. “It’s the least we can do to provide medical care for them.”