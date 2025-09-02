Stateside commissaries to host major sales event Sept. 8-21 offering extra savings on food, diapers and other essentials

Courtesy Photo | Babies’ mamas and daddies will be able to see significant savings on food, diapers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Babies’ mamas and daddies will be able to see significant savings on food, diapers and other essentials Sept. 8-21 during the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) first Operation Baby Sale. The event is featured in continental U.S. commissaries, supporting new parents and those starting to build their families. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA’s Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – Babies’ mamas and daddies will be able to see significant savings on food, diapers and other essentials Sept. 8-21 during the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) first Operation Baby Sale.



The event is featured in continental U.S. commissaries, supporting new parents and those starting to build their families, said Navy Command Master Chief Mario S. Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.



“If you have a newborn or are expecting a child, this is the event for you,” Rivers said. “Our patrons can expect to enjoy extra savings for their baby needs beyond the normal savings our commissaries deliver compared to retailers off the installation.”



“Commissary patrons can expect to save up to 40% off of promotional items,” said Rebekah Fine, merchandising specialist for health, beauty and cosmetic categories within the agency’s Sales, Non-Fresh Directorate.

“This inaugural event will provide substantial savings to our service members and their families,” Fine said. “This will allow them to stock up on essentials like baby food, formula, and diapers. They will have the opportunity for coupons, giveaways and sweepstakes as well.”



The following is a list of brands representing the over 100 items participating in Operation Baby Sale:



• Allegra – allergy medicines

• Aveeno – moisturizing newborn balm

• Aveeno Baby – moisturizing cream, night balm, bath, lotion and shampoo

• Baby Mum Mum – organic/regular baby food

• Desitin – baby diaper rash ointment

• Dove – skin care, lotion and body wash products

• Earth’s Best – organic baby formula and baby food

• EBsnacks – baby snacks

• Flintstones – children’s vitamins

• Gerber – organic and regular baby food

• Happy Baby – organic/regular baby food and teething wafers

• Happy Tot® – baby formula and baby/toddler food

• Huggies – diapers and baby wipes

• Isomil – baby formula

• Johnson’s – lotion, baby oil, powder, baby wash and shampoo

• Johnson’s Baby – baby wash, lotion, oil, powder and shampoo

• Kandoo – flushable wipes

• Luvs – diapers

• Mommys Blis – gripe water and medicines

• Munchkin – baby feeder, sippy cup, infant spoons and trainer straws

• Nuby – sippy and trainer cups, teething rings, pacifier, dip spoons and snack keeper

• NUK® – baby bottles, pacifiers, sippy cups, neutral forks, stacking bowl, learner cup and learner straw

• Once Upon A Farm – baby food in refrigerated pouches

• Pampers – diapers and baby wipes

• Pedialyte – rehydration solutions (liquid and powder)

• PediaSure – nutritional supplement (liquid and powder)

• Similac – baby formula

• WaterWipes – baby wipes

• Xyzal – allergy medicines



“I’m telling everyone who has a baby or knows someone with a baby: Get ready for an amazing baby savings event at your commissary,” Rivers said. “We’re bringing the cutest deals on everything baby. Don’t miss your chance to stock up and save BIG.”

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.