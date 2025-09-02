Airmen save a man’s life at Travis AFB

When a man collapsed on the flight line at Travis AFB, Aug. 12, 2025, three U.S. Airmen saw what happened, grasped the gravity of the situation and took action that was instrumental in saving his life.



Staff Sgts. Trinity Gore and Joshua Swanson, 136th Logistics Readiness Squadron transportation journeymen from Naval Air Station Fort Worth, Joint Reserve Base, Texas, and Travis’s own Senior Airman Dean Hyslop, 60th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) data records technician, were on the flight line performing an Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC) training, when Gore witnessed a civilian contractor collapse as he was about to board an aircraft. Gore ran over to the individual and checked his pulse, quickly joined by Swanson and Hyslop, who, after checking for a pulse, began CPR.



“He fell at the base of the staircase [of the jet],” said Gore. “I just watched him fall straight down and I said [to Swanson], ‘that’s not a test, right?’ I ran over there and saw that he was taking abnormal breaths every 10 seconds and not responding [to verbal commands].”



Hyslop called 911 and security forces while attempting to locate an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). As Swanson and Gore continued administering CPR, Hyslop then called ATOC to update them on the situation and keep the flight line clear for emergency services.



For approximately ten minutes, Swanson and Gore continuously performed CPR while checking for a pulse. They eventually found a pulse and the individual’s ID showing that he is a retired veteran.



Travis AFB Fire Chiefs Chris Muriset, Don Richert and Airman Ethan Whiteman, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, soon arrived on the scene and took over performing CPR, administered an AED and provided spine stabilization. Medics arrived and administered epinephrine and oxygen, and the individual soon became responsive with improved respiration. He was then transported to David Grant USAF Medical Center where his condition stabilized.



Gore is a practicing nurse when she isn’t working as a transportation journeyman for the 136th LRS and Swanson has experience as a lifeguard. Swanson recalls advice from his father who has a background in law enforcement.



“[My father] always mentioned he trains for the day,” said Swanson, “you don’t know what’s going to happen, but you know that there’s going to be a serious event that happens one day in your life. As a new Airman, your life before the Air Force and your experiences in the Air Force always prepare you for that day.”



Hyslop had no external experience that would’ve prepared him to respond as he did, only routine Tactical Combat Casualty Care training he had undergone two weeks prior.



Swanson and Gore were each awarded the Air and Space Commendation Medal and Hyslop was awarded the Air and Space Achievement Medal for their heroic performance.



Lt. Col. Chelsey McMasters, 60th APS commander, highlighted the significance of each Airman’s background that contributed to Air Force excellence.



“We’re not just wearing this uniform,” said McMasters. “We all come from different backgrounds and that’s what makes us such a great force. Our Airmen have that quick nature to think through and identify an emergency situation and quite truly save a life.”

