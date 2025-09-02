From Scrutiny to Success: How NAVSUP FLC San Diego Proved Its Strength Under Audit Pressure

When the inventory team at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) received notice that a stringent EY audit was about to happen, they didn't flinch. Led by Regional Inventory Accuracy Officer (RIAO) Ms. Zenaida Bronder, her team and NAVSUP FLCSD over-the-horizon (OTH) site teams met the challenge with preparation, professionalism, and a quiet confidence rooted in their day-to-day discipline. What followed was a comprehensive audit that tested their systems, their processes, and their people—and ultimately validated their excellence with a 100% accuracy rate among every site audited: Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, and Naval Air Stations (NAS) Fallon, Lemoore, and North Island.



"We were pretty confident going into it," Bronder recalls. "We had worked hard to ensure everything was in place, and I had a lot of trust in my team. Still, we knew it would be intense."



Despite the audit's non-routine nature, the team's approach was straightforward: stay ready so you don't have to get ready. This success was less about last-minute scrambling and more about the discipline and continuous improvement they practiced throughout the year.



"We've worked diligently over the last couple of years not just to follow the process, but to understand it truly," she says. "Everyone on the team knows their role. Everyone is engaged. That made a huge difference."



The OTH sites prepared for the pending audit by refining their business practices, making it easier for employees to track and identify items on their shelves, and applying lessons learned from other organizations to their operations.



"We instituted a series of internal checks to verify inventory status and also re-labeled over 1,200 National Item Identification Numbers (NIIN) to make them easily identifiable. We devoted a lot of extra work and overtime to getting to a good place for inspection," said Cmdr. Jason Marks, Site Director at NAS Lemoore.



"Our audit preparation for the split plant has consistently presented more challenges compared to the single-use plants. We leveraged lessons learned from the East Coast plants, where others had faced similar issues, to develop a better approach," said Mr. John Davitz, Deputy Site Director at NAWS China Lake. "We sent one of our employees to NAS North Island to observe their process improvements firsthand, and he brought back recommendations that we implemented, which helped streamline our efforts."



Finally, we coached teams on how to respond to the auditors, ensuring their answers were proactive, helpful, and mission-oriented, fostering a collaborative approach.



The team was well-prepared for the interviews, knowing to answer only what's asked, remaining composed, and being open to saying, 'Let me check and get back to you.' This approach was better than giving a rushed or incorrect response, and it reassured the team's confidence and competence.



Preparation wasn't just procedural—it was also psychological. The team was trained to stay calm and factual in the face of tough questions, even when they didn't have all the answers right away, and to act quickly. This ability was impressive and instilled confidence in the team's capabilities.



"The biggest challenge we faced was having to pivot or replan as new information became available from sites that underwent the inspection before us," said Lt. J.g. Belen Castillo, NAS Fallon Site Director.



With the OTH sites confidently ready, the audit teams descended upon NAVSUP FLCSD, first at NAS North Island, then to NAS Fallon, and finishing up with NAS Lemoore and NAWS China Lake. The team worked diligently with the OTH and RIAO teams onsite to meticulously work through the audit process. However, the process didn't come without its real-world challenges, including the critical and ongoing mission of supporting the warfighter.



"A key challenge was that operations were ongoing, requiring the inventory team to work alongside them while staying ahead of constant obstacles to track all moving parts accurately," said Mr. Steven Essex, Deputy Site Director at NAS North Island.



The audit team found no significant discrepancies and even commended the inventory section for its organization and clarity. But for Ms. Bronder, the passing grade wasn't the real reward—the validation of her team's effort was.



"They deserved to hear that they're doing things right. Sometimes in logistics, you can feel like you're in the background. But this proved that our work matters—and that we're doing it well."



Reflecting on the experience, Bronder says the audit was as much a morale boost as it was a technical check.



"It was stressful, yes, but it also reminded us why we do what we do. The Navy relies on accuracy. Mission success depends on it. And we're proud to be a part of that."



Now, with the audit in the rearview mirror, the team isn't slowing down. If anything, Bronder says, they're more motivated than ever.



"Passing the audit doesn't mean we relax. It means we raise the bar even more. This audit set the standard—and we're ready to exceed it."



Lt. J.g. Castillo agrees. She said they have permanently incorporated new labeling as part of their operations and have updated the associated information, so they don't have to add it later. "We train the way we fight," said Castillo.



“I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved; from the NAVSUP FLC San Diego Regional Inventory Accuracy Team to the over-the-horizon sites,” said Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Commanding Officer. “This was a true team effort from top to bottom.”



The success of NAVSUP FLCSD's inventory team during the EY audit wasn't the result of a single sprint—it was the outcome of a sustained, deliberate commitment to excellence. Their achievement stands as a powerful example of how discipline, teamwork, and proactive leadership can turn scrutiny into a showcase of strength. By embedding continuous improvement into their daily operations, the team didn't just pass an audit—they set a benchmark for others to follow. As they move forward, their mindset remains clear: stay ready, stay sharp, and keep pushing the standard higher.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight Fleet Logistics Centers under the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). Headquartered in San Diego, CA, NAVSUP FLC San Diego employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 1,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP, NAVSUP FLC San Diego, and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.

