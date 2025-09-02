Maritime Program Previews Talent Pipeline Program, Future of Maritime Careers

WASHINGTON — Across shipyards and classrooms, welding booths and engineering labs, a new wave of talent prepares to step into critical roles shaping America’s defense future.



In May and June, the US Navy ’s Talent Pipeline Program (TPP) will recognize the individuals, employers, and training partners driving this workforce initiative, kicking off the third year of a program now aligned under the Navy’s expanded Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program.



The 2025 TPP Signing Day season begins this month with a series of regional celebrations hosted across seven pipelines serving key maritime hubs and national employers. These events will honor thousands of new hires entering the Defense Industrial Base and highlight the growing collaboration among local industry, academia, and Navy leadership. The season will culminate with a national Signing Day event in late June that will bring all regions together for a shared celebration of purpose and progress.



The newest program, known as the Enterprise Plus pipeline, applies the same proven approach to companies that have a national presence and multiple facilities, which are suppliers located outside of one of the six regional pipelines. This addition ensures that TPP remains accessible to employers and workers across the country, regardless of geography.



"This isn’t just a hiring effort,” said Matthew Sermon , Direct Reporting Program Manager of the MIB Program. "The young men and women preparing to join this workforce are answering a national call. Each of them plays a role in securing the American way of life."



The TPP provides the training and tools needed to create and sustain a talent pipeline that empowers employers to recruit, hire, train, and retain a skilled workforce.



A Strategic Evolution: TPP Now part of the MIB Program



The MIB Program leads the Navy’s effort to revitalize America’s shipbuilding and repair capabilities. Established in September 2024, it strengthens and expands the industrial base that builds and maintains surface ships, aircraft carriers, and submarines vital to national defense.



Originally part of the Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) Program, TPP is now a cornerstone of the MIB Program’s workforce strategy. This realignment allows the program to expand beyond submarines to include careers tied to the full range of naval shipbuilding—opening new pathways for skilled tradespeople across the country.



Six Regions, One Mission



The 2025 regional Signing Day events will take place across strategic locations: Virginia, two locations in Pennsylvania, Southern California, New York, and Massachusetts. Each site represents a unique collaboration among regional employers, workforce boards, academic institutions, and Navy partners, all focused on cultivating talent pipelines tailored to local industry needs.



From first-time participants to returning employers, the momentum is strong. New training partners, expanded industry participation, and rising student interest point to a banner year for TPP.



“The US Navy Talent Pipeline Program trains, coaches, encourages, and recognizes Small/Medium sized Defense Industrial Base Employers for improving the performance of their Talent Acquisition and Retention systems, running a better business and providing more industrial base capacity to support the Navy demand,” said Joe Barto, Talent Pipeline Program Manager. “The 2025 Signing Days across all the Regional Flags and culminating with the National Signing Days are all about recognizing the 452 Employer Partners for their work in recruiting, hiring, onboarding and retaining new teammates.”



A Growing Legacy of Opportunity



Now entering its third year, TPP has helped facilitate hiring more than 9,550 individuals since its launch. In 2025 alone, over 4,200 new hires are expected to be recognized through the Signing Day events.



The program’s network has expanded to include more than 450 employers this year.



"To those embarking on a career in national security, what you do is vital to defending the American way of life," Sermon said. "The only way America will keep pace with the industrial might of our competitors is with American workers, American innovation, and technical excellence."



Looking Ahead: A National Celebration of Service and Skill



This year’s regional events will build toward a culminating national Signing Day in late June, where leaders from across the Navy, industry, and education will gather to celebrate this new generation of maritime professionals.



“These events aren’t about the numbers—they’re about the people,” Sermon added. “These men and women are the foundation of our national defense. With every submarine and surface ship we build, their impact is clear.”



With more than 250,000 skilled workers needed over the next decade to meet the Navy’s construction and maintenance goals, the stakes are high—but so is the energy behind this mission.



The TPP’s upcoming Signing Day events are more than ceremonies. They’re a signal to the nation that the workforce behind the fleet is strong, growing, and ready.

