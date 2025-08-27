At USAG Stuttgart, German-American hunting partnership leads to lasting friendships and new opportunities

Emely Böckle is a first-year Digital Media and Business student at Stuttgart Media University who recently spent time interning in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Public Affairs Office. With a passion for storytelling across platforms, she looks forward to building a career in the media and communication industry. Below, is a firsthand account of her experience with German-American friendship.



By Emely Böckle

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Intern



When I first stepped onto the Panzer Range Complex as a Jungjägerin, a newly licensed German hunter, I wasn’t there to qualify for a military range or earn a service medal. I was one of 25 people gathered to take part in one of the most meaningful traditions in the German hunting world: the Jägerschlag.



What made it even more special? I wasn’t alone. I stood beside both German and American hunters from the Kreisjägervereinigung Böblingen, the district hunting club in Böblingen, all of us proud to have completed the challenging requirements for a German hunting license.



Since 1924, the dedicated representatives of the Kreisjägervereinigung Böblingen have been volunteering their time to support the interests of around 1,100 members across the district. As a strong advocate for hunters, the association is committed to nature and wildlife conservation, the preservation of hunting traditions, and providing support for hunters in the Böblingen region. But they offer much more than that, including their own shooting range and a wide range of training and educational opportunities.



And in Böblingen, the ceremony marks more than just the end of the course but a clear example of cross-cultural friendship. It’s a place where I found lifelong friendships, shared values, and it’s that very bond that led me here, to the Public Affairs Office at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, where I’m currently completing an internship and writing my first article in a language other than my mother tongue of German.



A Friendship Rooted in Respect



It could be said that the friendship between my father, Kreisjägermeister Timo Böckle, head of the county hunting association, and Deputy Garrison Commander Rob Gwinner has helped forge one of the strongest German-American hunting partnerships in the country.



“This partnership goes beyond sharing hunting grounds,” my father says. “It’s about mutual respect, cultural exchange, and a shared commitment to wildlife, nature, and hunting ethics. It’s truly one of a kind in Germany.”



Over the years, this relationship has grown into a deep collaboration built on joint hunts, shooting competitions, and social events.



“It’s a great honor for me to carry out this unique tradition - the German-American Jägerschlag,” he continues. “It’s a symbolic ceremony, a kind of knighting, where new hunters are welcomed into the broader community. The ritual carries meaning it honors not just the individual’s successful completion of hunting training, but also their commitment to upholding values of conservation, responsibility, and tradition.”



A Council That Changed the Game



On the American side, the Hunting, Fishing, and Sport Shooting (HFSS) Advisory Council has played an important role in expanding access to these opportunities. Entirely volunteer-led, HFSS works closely with the Outdoor Recreation Program to support U.S. personnel stationed here who are interested in earning a German hunting license, thus becoming part of the local hunting culture.



“HFSS really began gaining traction around 2018,” says Gwinner. “At that time, access for Jungjäger was limited. But now, thanks to this council and our collaboration with the Kreisjägervereinigung Böblingen, we’ve completely changed that.”



Gwinner highlights the growing number of joint activities and the open doors for American hunters. “At the most recent ceremony, we welcomed 25 young German hunters and 15 Americans,” he shares. “This partnership is giving the military community access to some of the best hunting grounds in Baden-Württemberg and to meaningful connections. It’s no longer just a program, it’s a community.”



Learning from Each Other



Another core player in the partnership is Brian Buechner, Chief of Operations and volunteer hunting instructor. He prepares U.S. personnel for the demanding German hunting exam, a process that takes time discipline, and dedication.



“Normally we run two courses a year, one in spring and one in fall,” Buechner explains. “Each course lasts about three months, with classes three times a week for roughly two hours, split between the shooting range and the classroom.”



To make the course more accessible, Ryan Day, Vice President of HFSS, is currently developing flexible options. “We’re working on an online version of the course for active-duty personnel. Not everyone can attend in person due to deployments or time constraints. This will help more Soldiers complete the training and stay involved.”



“Be it in person or online, it’s impressive that despite their military responsibilities, so many American service members find the time and passion to take a hunting course and truly engage with our German hunting culture,” my father adds.



Looking Ahead



We often talk about building bridges between cultures. This one happens to be built through shared sunrises in the forest, quiet moments of respect for nature and laughter over hearty meals after the hunt.



“I’ve watched this community grow,” Gwinner said. “And I truly believe we’re in the best place we’ve been in many, many decades.”



As for me? I came for the forest. I stayed for the friendships. And I’m excited to see where this path leads me next. So, whether you’re new to hunting or just curious, I would like to invite you to explore this world. Who knows - it might open unexpected doors for you, too.

