Yama Sakura 89 concludes, strengthening US-Japan-Australia Alliance

CAMP ITAMI, Japan — Yama Sakura 89 concluded today with a closing ceremony at Camp Itami, Japan, bringing together Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), the Australian Army, and the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division. The exercise, held from Aug. 26-31 across multiple locations, enhanced trilateral interoperability and demonstrated a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
“This 45th iteration of Yama Sakura has taken trilateral integration to the next level, setting a new standard for interoperability and cooperation,” said Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division
As the cornerstone event of U.S. Army Pacific's (USARPAC) Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 89 exemplifies the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific and its dedication to working alongside its allies. This year’s exercise is built upon strengthening and sustaining trilateral partnerships with key allies as a credible signal for regional peace through strength.
More than 3,400 personnel participated in the command post exercise, which spanned six locations across Japan and the United States, including Camp Asaka, Camp Itami, Camp Senzo, Camp Zama and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The exercise focused on refining mission command alignment and validating trilateral communications interoperability, critical for responding as a trilateral force across the vast Indo-Pacific.
“I am confident that we successfully operated alongside the U.S. and the Australian armies, and throughout the operation, were able to improve proficiency in coordinating activities, such as the integration between intelligence and fires under the cross-domain operational framework,” said Lt. Gen. Makoto Endo, Commanding General of Middle Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).
The closing ceremony included the presentation of coins of excellence to outstanding service members from each nation, recognizing their contributions to the exercise's success. A traditional gift exchange further solidified the bonds of friendship and partnership.
Since its inception in 1982, Yama Sakura has served as a vital platform for the U.S. and Japan to enhance their trilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability. With the inclusion of Australia, the exercise has evolved into a crucial trilateral forum, reinforcing a shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Through Yama Sakura 89, the 25th Infantry Division reinforced its dedication to building combat-credible partnerships, vital for deterring aggression and promoting stability alongside allies.
As Brig. Gen. Shane Gabriel, Deputy Commanding General of 1st (Australian) Division states: “This week we’ve deepened our close military to military ties and enhanced the mutual understanding of our forces.”
