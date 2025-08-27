U.S.-Japan-Australia Medics Come Together to Support Yama Sakura 89

Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 456th Medical Operations Readiness Unit out of...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 456th Medical Operations Readiness Unit out of Iowa, 1st (Australian) Division Soldiers, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) medical personnel work alongside each other to provide medical support during Yama Sakura 89 on Camp Itami, Japan, Aug. 31st, 2025. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 45th iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 89, is the third U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Ground Staff Office (GSO) Training, Evaluation, Education, Research and Development Command (TERCOM), Ground Component Command (GCC) and Middle Army from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and 1st Division from the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Japan and the 3rd Marine Division in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ITAMI, Japan — Medical personnel from the U.S., Japan and Australia worked side by side during exercise Yama Sakura 89 to keep troops healthy and mission-ready.



Staff Sgt. Bobbie Herrera, a medic with the 7456th Medical Operations Readiness Unit out of Iowa, said the combined medical team has focused on preventing and treating illnesses, and minor injuries while ensuring Soldiers are fit to continue training.



“We’re here to help anyone out who may have any kind of minor injuries, and to make sure sicknesses and illnesses are not spread,” said Herrera, who has served as a medic for about 25 years. “We’re here to help the Soldiers be able to perform better and to feel better.”



The multinational medical staff, which includes Australian and Japanese medics, has made collaboration a daily routine, according to Herrera.



“What I’ve appreciated about our Australian and Japanese allies is that the medical team comes to the clinic every day and we discuss the different scenarios and situations that we have going on,” Herrera said. “That way we can work collectively to make sure that the health of everyone is in a good spot.”



Herrera noted that while medicine is practiced similarly across nations, communication remains a challenge. “The biggest obstacle here is the language barrier,” she said. “I’m thankful we have the Australian translators who speak Japanese.”



Capt. Michael Ratcliffe, with Australia’s 3rd Health Battalion, 1st (Australian) Division, said he has integrated with U.S. medics to provide essential care for troops throughout the exercise.



“Primary health care is what we’re providing here and making sure that our troops that have been sent to Yama Sakura 89 remain healthy, throughout the duration,” Ratcliffe said. “I’ve got to work really closely with our U.S. counterparts, providing essential care to the whole contingent that we’re all living in the same space and having the same conditions.”



Japanese medics also consult daily with the U.S. and Australian staff, Ratcliffe said, which has strengthened trust and understanding between the partner nations.



“This exercise has done really well in helping to build trust between the U.S., Australia, and Japan in terms of the medical working relationship, and being able to gain a bit more intimate understanding of how each system works,” Ratcliffe said. “The biggest benefit, and most rewarding aspect of working with the U.S. and the Japanese, despite the language and cultural barriers, is that we are still able to establish the same set goal.”



Both Herrera and Ratcliffe emphasized that trust, teamwork and a shared mission have guided the multinational effort.



“We have built trust with our allies, because we know that we have the same goal, and the same mission,” Herrera said. “And that’s to keep Soldiers safe, keep Soldiers healthy, and to keep Soldiers fit.”