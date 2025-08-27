22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Military Training in Puerto Rico



CAMP SANTIAGO, Puerto Rico – Beginning on Aug. 31, 2025, U.S. Marines and Sailors from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit will begin conducting amphibious training and flight operations in Southern Puerto Rico. This training is designed to enhance the 22nd MEU’s readiness and capabilities, while also fostering stronger relationships with the Puerto Rican National Guard.



Amphibious operations are a cornerstone of naval integration and a core competency of the 22nd MEU. They enable the rapid deployment of Marines from naval vessels to shore, supporting U.S. strategic objectives. The challenging terrain and tropical climate of Puerto Rico provides an ideal environment for the 22nd MEU to conduct realistic amphibious training and hone specialized skills such as patrolling, reconnaissance, and survival techniques, ensuring a high level of readiness while forward deployed.



These operations offer a valuable opportunity to train alongside the National Guard, leveraging existing military training facilities on the island. The 22nd MEU is actively seeking ways to expand collaborative training opportunities, including jungle training, combined exercises and community engagement events. These combined efforts are aimed at enhancing regional security, disaster response capabilities, and joint capacity building.



The 22nd MEU team is committed to conducting these exercises safely and with minimal impact on the local community. We have closely coordinated with local government officials, emergency services, and the Puerto Rican National Guard to ensure transparency, mutual understanding and respectful engagement. The public may observe increased military personnel in tactical gear and military aircraft activity.



Questions or requests for additional information can be sent to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit Communication Strategy and Operations office at 22MEU_COMMSTRAT@iwo-jima.usmc.mil.

