Bridging cultures, building connections: U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffaney Mitchell’s role in Super Garuda Shield 25

BATURAJA, Indonesia — As joint and multinational service members train side-by-side during Super Garuda Shield 25, one voice helped ensure participants fully understand each other.



U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffaney Mitchell, a linguist assigned to Bravo Detachment, 502nd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, serves as the primary translator for exercise meetings, planning sessions, and dignitary visits.



“I am the main translator for all of these events and meetings,” said Mitchell. “I ensure that planning, preparation and schedules are communicated effectively so that everyone is on the same page.”



Mitchell is the only Soldier from America’s First Corps supporting Super Garuda Shield, and she has a past connection with Indonesia. Born to Jamaican parents, she grew up speaking Patois and English before studying Spanish abroad in Argentina. When she joined the Army, she was already speaking three languages, so her recruiter offered her the chance to learn a fourth - Indonesian.



She completed the U.S. Army linguist training at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California, and went on to support Super Garuda Shield 24 in Banyuwangi, Indonesia, with the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division. After receiving high praise from a successful performance there, Mitchell accepted the invitation for this year’s iteration with the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division.



“When you give your all and put your best foot forward, people notice,” said Mitchell. “I was honored to be chosen to come back.”



After being selected to return, Mitchell’s role expanded significantly, ensuring both U.S. and Indonesian leaders and participants remain aligned throughout the exercise.



Mitchell remarked that nearly every plan and schedule adjustment must be coordinated through her. If there is an issue, she is often the one called on to assist in resolving it. Her presence is essential to smooth coordination between partner nations; her efforts streamline communication during fast-paced planning and execution.



Mitchell’s time participation in Super Garuda Shield this year also marks a transition point in her career. She will soon report to Officer Candidate School where, upon completion, she will commission as an officer following her six-year enlistment contract.



Mitchell said the journey is about more than language, it is about connection, opportunity and growth.



“Opportunities come when you least expect them,” Mitchell said. “If you are willing to put yourself out there, doors will open and the opportunities are endless.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Date Posted: 08.30.2025 06:44 Story ID: 546948 Location: ID Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bridging cultures, building connections: U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffaney Mitchell’s role in Super Garuda Shield 25, by PFC Seu Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.