Cedarhurst, NY native, FORT MEADE, Maryland - Civilian Mark Getman of , NY, graduated the Defense Information School Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification Course.
The PACSQ course provides entry-level public affairs training for the Department of Defense, U.S. government agencies, and selected foreign military professionals. Students focus on the foundational elements of the communication planning process, principles and techniques associated with implementing effective communication strategies, and the processes involved in integrating communication into military planning and operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 18:34
|Story ID:
|546941
|Location:
|CEDARHURST, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|CEDARHURST, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification (PACSQ) Course Graduate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.