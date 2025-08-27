Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification (PACSQ) Course Graduate

    Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification (PACSQ) Course Graduate

    Courtesy Photo | FORT MEADE, Maryland - U.S. Army Civilian Mark Getman of, Cedarhurst, NY, graduated...... read more read more

    CEDARHURST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Courtesy Story

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Cedarhurst, NY native, FORT MEADE, Maryland - Civilian Mark Getman of , NY, graduated the Defense Information School Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification Course.

    The PACSQ course provides entry-level public affairs training for the Department of Defense, U.S. government agencies, and selected foreign military professionals. Students focus on the foundational elements of the communication planning process, principles and techniques associated with implementing effective communication strategies, and the processes involved in integrating communication into military planning and operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 18:34
    Story ID: 546941
    Location: CEDARHURST, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: CEDARHURST, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification (PACSQ) Course Graduate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification (PACSQ) Course Graduate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DINFOS
    IMCOM
    army civilian
    public a
    veter
    USAG Fort Hamilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download