TACOM Commanding General makes first visit to Red River, spotlights strategic role in Army’s future

Photo By Adrienne Brown | Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and...... read more read more Photo By Adrienne Brown | Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, views a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) during her visit to Red River Army Depot. The depot serves as the serves as the Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence (CITE) for a wide range of military vehicle platforms. see less | View Image Page

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, visited Red River Army Depot Tuesday, August 26 to engage with depot personnel and discuss operations.



Behn, who took command of TACOM on July 22, was joined by TACOM Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie B. Primus, TACOM Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Yates, Ahmed Mawari, deputy chief of staff G4, and Stephanie Palembas Liess, executive officer to the commanding general.



“From where I sit right now, Red River is going to look different in a couple of years, but Red River will be thriving,” Behn said. “It’s been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster when thinking about Red River’s future, but I truly believe we’re moving in the right direction. There are exciting things on the horizon.”



The day began with Behn participating in the Tier IV meeting which includes all depot directors and office chiefs. The meeting focused on production and safety.



“Safety is a rigorous and difficult program, but you are setting the standard. Congratulations on your outstanding accomplishments,” Behn said.



The tour then led the team to Combat Vehicle Production facility as well as the Rubber Products facility. The team also visited the Maneuver Systems Sustainment Center and the newly modernized Light Tactical Wheeled Vehicle Production Facility, where recent upgrades reflect the depot’s focus on efficiency and innovation.



“I’ve always been a big fan of Red River,” Primus said. “As the CG said earlier, the Army is changing, and I think a lot of it is going to land here on this organization. Continue to keep in mind that what you do here is important.”



The visit also included a windshield tour of the Inventory Storage facility, scheduled to open in late September, and a preview of the future Component Rebuild Shop, both key projects that highlight the depot’s ongoing commitment to modernization and mission readiness.



Behn made her way through the production areas, personally presenting coins to several team members in recognition of their contributions. Among them were Lance Glover, computer systems analyst; Wayne Sanders, fluidized bed operator; Jody Wilson, rubber worker; Chris Waller, electronics integrated systems mechanic supervisor; Shane Pickering, heavy mobile mechanic; and Dedrick Tate, heavy mobile equipment mechanic.



Following a working lunch, Behn received a comprehensive briefing outlining Red River’s current and future modernization efforts.



Behn discussed how during several of her assignments, she was able to see how vital Red River Army Depot is to Soldiers.



“Most recently, I spent six months serving as the Deputy Commander for Security Assistance in Ukraine, where I had a front-row seat to the delivery of Bradleys and numerous other vehicle platforms,” Behn said. “In my 31 years of service, this may be the most tangible work I’ve ever been part of. I’d receive updates about a specific vehicle being delivered, and within 48 hours, I’d be standing in the Joint Operations Center watching that very platform employed in combat. A significant portion of what was delivered came directly from Red River so please know, your work truly matters.”



TACOM, a Major Subordinate Command of Army Materiel Command, oversees the Army’s ground equipment supply chain, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the Army’s total equipment. TACOM oversees six of the Army’s manufacturing arsenals and maintenance depots across the United States. Among them is Red River Army Depot who serves as the Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence (CITE) for a wide range of military vehicle platforms. In addition, Red River conducts overhaul, rebuild, and reset operations on a broad spectrum of components and assets.