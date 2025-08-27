USAG Stuttgart recognizes Antiterrorism Awareness Month with reminder to stay vigilant

STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart is observing the 16th Army-wide Antiterrorism Awareness Month this August to encourage all personnel and their families to stay informed and be vigilant against potential threats.



“Terrorism is an ongoing worldwide threat to our nation, which is why understanding that threat and implementing protective measures is essential for maintaining Army readiness,” USAG Stuttgart’s Antiterrorism Officer Luke Fralick said. “Recognizing and reporting suspicious behavior helps maintain the safety of our entire community.”



The office has worked with USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs to disseminate messaging to the community with security tips. Info booths have been set up across our installations this month to get the very important message of security out to the community, including at the C.A.R.E. Fair on Panzer Kaserne attended by more than 1,700 people. Representatives from the USAG Stuttgart Antiterrorism Office have been special guests on the Armed Forces Network’s twice-monthly Command Update, a one-hour radio show featuring topics from around the garrison. Listening to AFN during the week? You may hear their words of wisdom reminding the community to stay vigilant.



Below are a few tips to keep yourself and your community safe.



Signs of Potential Terrorist Behavior

Recognizing indicators of potential terrorist behavior can help prevent threats. These indicators can include expressions of violence as a means to achieve ideological goals, participation in online sites that promote extremism, and inquiries about sensitive information such as security plans or travel schedules without a legitimate need to know. Be cautious of individuals found in secure areas where they do not belong or anyone photographing or measuring important facilities.



If you observe any of these behaviors, report your concerns immediately to Military Police or the Army Counterintelligence Offices on Patch or Kelley Barracks.



Don’t be a Bystander!

Terrorism poses an enduring, worldwide threat to readiness, and proactive measures can prevent attacks. If you witness any activity that makes you uncomfortable or raises suspicion, report it right away.



When reporting, provide as much detail as possible, including the date, time, location, type of activity, physical descriptions of individuals involved, and vehicle details. Describing what you saw or heard and sharing any photographs can significantly aid investigations. Quick reporting to Military Police or host nation law enforcement can make a huge difference in preventing potential incidents.



Travel Safely

As we’re in the midst of peak travel season, always make sure to your prioritize personal security and preparedness. USAG Stuttgart has all branches of service with each having their own specific security practice for reporting travel. However, it’s a good rule of thumb to start the planning by updating your leadership about your travel plans at least 30 to 60 days before travel.



Garrison personnel should fill out a Foreign Travel Form and submit it to their security advisor before travel. The process for this includes checking the DOD Foreign Clearance Guide, enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive essential travel updates, and reporting any potential suspicious activity or threats encountered on your trip. During your trip, maintain awareness of your surroundings and keep a low profile.



Avoid demonstrations and stay updated with local news and law enforcement updates. Access the USAREUR-AF “Stay Safe” resources for more travel safety tips. Always stay informed and have a plan in place.



Watch out for drones above USAG Stuttgart installations

“See something, say something” should also extend to drone activity. To protect our people and mission, both personal and commercial drone flights are prohibited on U.S. military installations without prior approval from the senior commander or their designee. If you spot a drone on or directly above a USAG Stuttgart installation, report it to law enforcement immediately by dialing USAG Stuttgart Military Police at CIV: 07031143102 or DSN: 314-596-3102.



Be Prepared with ALERT! and the My Army Post App

The Department of the Army requires all U.S. and non-U.S. military, civilian and contractor personnel whose normal place of duty is on an Army garrison be registered in the ALERT! Mass Notification System. ALERT! sends registered users emergency warnings and other critical information, such as hazardous road conditions, reporting delays, and base closures due to severe weather



Staying informed through these notifications ensures you receive the latest information to make well-informed decisions during emergencies. Remember, this enrollment is not optional but a mandatory and necessary step in safeguarding yourself and others.



Additionally, the My Army Post App (MAPA) alerts users of closures and modified hours of garrison-based offices and services. The app is updated near real-time allowing community members to stay informed. Download it today in the Apple App or Google Play stores.



Antiterrorism Awareness Month is a reminder of the collective role we all play in maintaining security and readiness. Staying informed, vigilant, and prepared, helps us protect our community and contributes to mission readiness.



For additional information, contact the USAG Stuttgart Antiterrorism Office.

Date Posted: 08.29.2025
Story: USAG Stuttgart recognizes Antiterrorism Awareness Month with reminder to stay vigilant, by Margarita Cambest