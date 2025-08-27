From Capstone to Combat Readiness: Depth-Perception System Enhances EOD Robotics

Courtesy Photo | A senior capstone project has grown into a groundbreaking tool for Explosive Ordnance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A senior capstone project has grown into a groundbreaking tool for Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams: the EOD Robot Depth-Perception System. Developed by former Master Sgt. Daniel Trombone and Tech. Sgt. Matt Ruben, the system gives robot operators a clearer sense of depth, improving safety, speed, and precision in high-stakes missions. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

What started as a school project has developed into a promising innovation for Explosive Ordnance Disposal operations across the Department of Defense. While completing his degree in electronics engineering technology at the University of Arkansas Grantham, former Master Sgt. Daniel Trombone was challenged to solve a real-world problem within just two months. Despite limited time and resources, he turned the assignment into a functional prototype, marking the beginning of the EOD Robot Depth-Perception System.



“I was doing my senior year capstone and decided to survey my unit,” Trombone recalled. “I said, ‘Hey, are there any capability gaps you think can be fixed within this short timeline I have?’ I ended up getting a lot of good ideas.”



The feedback from his team highlighted a familiar challenge: difficulty gauging depth when operating EOD robots using a flat, two-dimensional video feed. Without stereoscopic vision, technicians rely on limited visual cues and often develop improvised methods, like watching shadows or attaching zip ties to grippers, to estimate distance. Trombone set out to design a solution that would place a fixed visual reference in the camera view, giving operators a clearer sense of proximity without the need for extra sensors or complex processing.



The first prototype of the EOD Robot Depth-Perception System was built with hobby-grade components and personal funds. “I spent my nights in the garage, working at my bench, just trying to get the thing put together,” Trombone said. “Eventually, I got it functioning.”



Once operational, he mounted it to a robot using improvised materials like C-clamps and tape, aligning the components carefully with the camera’s field of view. Despite its imperfect appearance, the system succeeded at helping operators better judge distance and handle tasks with greater precision. As development progressed, Trombone partnered with Tech. Sgt. Matt Ruben to further refine the design.



“He’s been my counterpart on this project the whole time,” Trombone shared. “He’s great at CAD design, 3D printing, and building things out, and he helped create the housing and all the brackets that supported the initial prototype.”



After submitting the project and earning high marks, Trombone and Ruben saw potential beyond the academic setting. But the prototype, though effective, lacked scalability. “We knew we were onto something interesting,” Trombone said, “but we didn’t have a precise product... we still needed help from an engineering team.” Seeking a path forward, they discovered the AFWERX Refinery, an Air Force “Innovation Accelerator,” and applied.



Through the program, Trombone and Ruben gained critical support, including development time, funding for travel and research, and access to key experts. One of the most valuable partners was the Wright Brothers Institute, which helped guide the next phase by coordinating industry outreach, identifying capability gaps, and securing a manufacturing partner. That search ultimately led to Plitzie — a fast-moving, defense-trusted engineering and analytics firm — to lead manufacturing prep with Trombone and Ruben and deploy the advanced robotics sensor.



Also recognizing the value of the concept, the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center pursued intellectual property protection, filing a patent application in June 2023.



“If it’s approved, that’s a bonus, but our goal has always been mission impact," Trombone said.



Designed to be low-cost and easy to implement, the system is poised to be adopted across EOD units in the Air Force and joint partners. The team aims to keep the unit price low enough for teams to procure the system within existing budgets.



“If this reduces the need for technicians to approach [improvised explosive devices] in person and allows for faster, safer robotic operations, then we’ve achieved our mission.”



Reflecting on the project’s evolution, Trombone emphasized the importance of collaboration and institutional support.



“We wouldn’t be where we are today without a strong group of stakeholders,” he said. “Dozens of people have contributed, some throughout, others at key moments, but it’s definitely not a one- or two-person show. It takes a whole team to get something like this off the ground.”



To other Airmen pursuing innovation, Trombone stressed the value of patience, adaptability, and a willingness to learn. Turning a good idea into an operational solution often means managing both the technical development and the process behind it. Understanding how to navigate project timelines, stakeholder engagement, and the realities of scaling a concept can be just as important as the idea itself.



From an idea on a garage workbench to a tested innovation with real operational potential, the EOD Robot Depth-Perception System shows what’s possible when experience meets focused problem-solving. Fueled by the partnership between Trombone and Ruben and strengthened by support from across Air Force innovation networks, the system stands ready to make EOD operations safer, faster, and more precise.