Alaska Air National Guard conducts multiple hoist rescue of stranded rafters on Kichatna River

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen with the 176th Wing rescued three rafters Aug. 28, after their raft flipped over on the Kichatna River.



The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened the mission in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.



The 176th Wing accepted the mission and flew approximately 100 miles northwest of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk with 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angels on board.



According to the AKRCC, when the individuals’ raft flipped over, they were separated at different locations on the river, requiring the Pave Hawk crew to execute three separate hoists.



The HH-60 crew retrieved the three individuals through windy, overcast conditions at a higher altitude than normal. High altitude hoists often reduce rotor wash, avoid obstacles or terrain, and give the hoist cable enough clearance to safely lower and raise personnel without endangering the aircraft or those on the ground.



The hypothermic rafters were transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center and released to medical professionals on ground.



The hoist capable HH-60 is an ideal asset for rescue operations because of its powerful engines, advanced avionics, and precision hoist system allow crews to safely extract individuals from dangerous or hard-to-reach environments.



The three rafters contacted the AST by activating the SOS button on their inReach satellite communication device, ensuring accurate transmission of their location and status.



The AKRCC stressed the importance of anyone traveling across remote parts of the state to carry these devices for emergencies like these.