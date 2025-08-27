Two VX-31 testers earn national honors for delivering combat capabilities

Two members of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31, the Dust Devils, earned national recognition as winners of the 2024 National Defense Industrial Association Tester of the Year awards, recognition that underscores how their work translates directly into combat capability for the fleet.



Maj. Kenneth “Lloyd” Endicott, U.S. Marine Corps, was named Marine Tester of the Year, and Boeing test pilot Alan “Newt” Bradford, who supports VX-31, earned the title of Contractor Tester of the Year.



NDIA announced the winners in August. Formal presentations will take place during NDIA’s Systems and Mission Engineering Conference in Tampa from Oct. 26-30.



As head of VX-31’s F/A-18A-D Hornet Department, Endicott led more than 130 test events and 400 flight hours this year. His team delivered system updates and radar upgrades that kept legacy Hornets combat-ready for the Marine Corps and allied nations. He also oversaw final testing of a new Auto-Terrain Avoidance Warning System, a safety upgrade that provides pilots protection during demanding low-altitude and high-G missions.



Endicott said credit belongs to the Marines, Sailors, civilians and coalition partners who brought the work from the lab to the flight line.



“We were on tight timelines and had limited resources,” Endicott said. “The team stayed focused on pushing out quality products to squadrons at home and deployed.”



Bradford logged more than 70 sorties and directed radar testing worth $15 million. His work advanced a major software upgrade that strengthened kill-chain performance for F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft.



“When the carrier air wing in the Red Sea called, we knew we had to respond quickly,” Bradford said. “It was awesome to see our updates used so effectively in combat the same week. I am grateful to be part of a team so willing to respond to the needs of the fleet.”



The NDIA Tester of the Year award honors military, civilian and contractor testers in naval aviation who demonstrate exceptional skill and dedication. For VX-31, this year’s dual recognition highlights a squadron that pairs engineering rigor with operational urgency.



Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division and Naval Air Systems Command chief of test, said the recognition highlights the caliber of talent across naval flight test.



“Our winners and nominees exemplify the highest standards of technical excellence, dedication and mission focus in advancing test and evaluation to deliver critical capability to the Navy and Marine Corps,” Hash said. “I’d also like to congratulate another winner from naval aviation, Lt. Shane Kravetz from VX-9.”



At the squadron level, Lt. Col. Timothy “Little Buddy” Burchett, VX-31 commanding officer, said the recognition reflects a culture that thrives on solving tough problems.



“I’m proud of the whole VX-31 team. Having two national winners in one year says a lot about the quality of our people and the Dust Devils’ culture of disciplined test,” Burchett said. “Our people tackle hard problems, fly them in demanding test scenarios, and collaboratively capture critical data so our warfighters can go into combat with confidence.”

