Army Reserve cyber warriors attend combined ceremony welcoming new leaders

Photo By Staff Sgt. Erick Yates | (Left to Right) U.S. Army Col. Dane M. Sandersen, outgoing commander, and Command Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Erick Yates | (Left to Right) U.S. Army Col. Dane M. Sandersen, outgoing commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Adewale A. Akerele, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, say farewell after being awarded the Army Meritorious Service Medal and Silver Order of Thor, during the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, combined change of command and change of responsibility ceremony, at the Adelphi Laboratory Center, Adelphi, Maryland, August 23, 2025. The Order of Thor is awarded for professional excellence and significant contributions in the military cyber community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Jevon Thomas) see less | View Image Page

ADELPHI, Md. – U.S. Army Reserve cyber warriors from the National Capital Region, witnessed something special by attending a combined change of command and change of responsibility ceremony, welcoming both the new commander and senior enlisted advisor in one ceremony, at the Adelphi Laboratory Center, in Adelphi, Maryland, August 23, 2025.



Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade soldiers welcomed incoming commander Col. Andrew V. Walsh and new senior enlisted advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Edinri L. Magege. Former leaders Col. Dane M. Sandersen and Command Sgt. Maj. Adewale A. Akerele were given a fond farewell and well wishes by soldiers of the Brigade.



Distinguished guests in attendance were Maj. Gen. Jan C. Norris, commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Theater), and Brig. Gen. Kimberly Hamilton, Deputy Commanding General-Cyber for the 335th. Also present were Brig. Gen. Marlene Markotan, U.S. Cyber Command (Formerly DCG-Cyber 335th), Brig. Gen. Royce Resoso, chief of staff, DISA, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lawrence Makuakane, Jr., command chief warrant officer, 335th. Other guests included former ARCPB Commanders, Col. Micheal Smith (Retired), Col. Jon Diaz (Retired) and former members of the Brigade, family and friends.



The ARCPB is the newest and only cyber brigade in the Army Reserve. The outgoing leaders had much work ahead of them as they were charged with ensuring this growing organization reached and maintained mission readiness.



As commander and senior enlisted advisor, Col. Sandersen and Command Sgt. Maj. Akerele saw ARCPB elements get mobilized for cyber missions and participate in exercises such as African Lion and Freedom Shield. The two leaders also held a formal patching ceremony earlier this year in recognition of the Institute of Heraldry, marking the creation of the unit’s distinguished unit insignia (DUI), shoulder sleeve insignia (SSI), and colors.



Maj. Gen. Norris acknowledged there were countless achievements under the outgoing leadership.



“The Brigade met all of its mobilization requirements,” said Norris. He emphasized and noted the teams that were mobilized had impact globally.



When Sandersen stepped to the podium for his parting remarks to the ARCPB, he spoke on the components contributing to the success of the organization over the last two years.



“The success of the ARCPB over the last two years is largely due to the efforts of the soldiers and our advocates in the cyber sphere of influence,” he said.



“To Maj. Gen. Norris and current and past deputy commanding generals here today, thank you for your trust, mentorship and strategic guidance,” added Sandersen, referencing how grateful he was for the opportunity to serve as commander.



When Command Sgt. Maj. Akerele gave his remarks, he also noted the support he received over the past few years from his family, working with Col. Sandersen, Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Hembrook, the 355th leaders and the ARCPB family.



“Thank you for trusting in me as I served as the command sergeant major of the ARCPB,” he said.



As he continued his remarks, he said, “In this organization, there are quite a lot of firsts, and everyone in this organization has the opportunity to be the first at doing something and changing something in respect to the Army Reserve.”



After the outgoing leader's remarks, they were presented with the Army Meritorious Service Medal by Maj. Gen. Norris. They were also awarded the Silver Order of Thor for their professional excellence and significant contributions to the military cyber community, by Brig. Gen. Marlene Markotan.



When Maj. Gen. Norris gave his opening remarks, he emphasized the two new incoming leaders are more than qualified to step into these roles.



The incoming senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Magege, brings a wealth of experience in cyber readiness, training, and operational leadership. He is known for a collaborative approach and a strong focus on soldier development. He is expected to continue advancing the brigade’s mission of defending Army networks and supporting national cyber defense priorities.



During his acceptance of responsibility remarks, Command Sgt. Maj. Magege said, “To the outgoing command team – Col. Sandersen and Command Sgt. Maj. Akerele, thank you for your years of dedication to this Brigade, for pushing the cyber field as a whole to the next milestone.”



“A lot was accomplished in a short amount of time, and I think the evidence speaks for itself,” he added.



As he concluded, he echoed Command Sgt. Maj. Akerele’s sentiment that “this is an important moment in the cyber career field of passing the torch from one cyber command sergeant major to another cyber command sergeant major.”



The incoming commander, Col. Walsh, steps into the role with a strong background in cyber operations and joint force integration. His appointment signals a continued commitment to advancing the brigade’s mission of defending Army networks and supporting national cyber defense objectives. In his federal civilian capacity, he currently serves as the Deputy Chancellor with the College of Information and Cyberspace at the National Defense University on a detail to the DOD from the Department of State.



“This is a huge honor,” said Col. Walsh in his acceptance of command remarks.



“This Brigade is truly a unique capability that the Army values.” Adding that the ARCPB formation is represented by talented soldiers from the technology and government sectors.



Closing his remarks, Col. Walsh said that his goal is to ensure that every soldier assigned here knows how important they are to the ARCPB.