NAS Oceana brings story time to life ahead of Air Show’s celebration of the Navy’s 250th birthday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 21, 2025) Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Commanding Officer, Capt. Josh Appezzato talks with young child after a naval-aviation themed story time at Oceanfront Area Library in Virginia Beach. In the lead-up to the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show, NAS Oceana and Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) brought the thrill of naval aviation to young readers during a story time program August 21. This unique story time titled Cleared for Takeoff: Storytime with Skipper, was an opportunity to connect with families as NAS Oceana gears up to celebrate 250 years of America's Navy at the air show. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)

In the lead-up to the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show, Naval Air Station Oceana and Virginia Beach Public Library brought the thrill of naval aviation to young readers during a story time program Aug. 21.



The story time, titled Cleared for Takeoff: Storytime with Skipper, was an opportunity to connect with families as NAS Oceana gears up to celebrate 250 years of America’s Navy at this year’s air show.



“This was a great opportunity to inspire young minds and connect with our community ahead of our air show,” said Capt. Josh Appezzato, NAS Oceana commanding officer. “We’re honored to celebrate 250 years of America’s Navy by engaging with and encouraging the next generation through the wonder of flight.”



Taking place Sept. 20-21, the NAS Oceana Air Show is one of Hampton Roads’ most anticipated events, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and strengthening the relationship between the Navy and the community it calls home.



“The air show is our chance to welcome our community to the Navy’s East Coast master jet base,” Appezzato said. “Events like this story time with Virginia Beach Public Library let us take that same hospitality outside the fence line while inspiring kids and giving them a taste of what it’s like to fly.”



During the event, Appezzato shared a Navy-themed children’s story at the Oceanfront Area Library and answered questions about naval aviation and the upcoming air show.



“We were so honored to have Capt. Appezzato visit us for story time at the Oceanfront Area Library,” said Kimberly Knight, Virginia Beach Public Library director. “This story time provides an opportunity for kids to learn about the exhilarating world of aviation, see real flight gear up close, and hear from a naval aviator. We are excited to collaborate with NAS Oceana in this effort, as it’s a perfect way to get ready for the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show celebrating 250 years of America’s Navy.”



The theme of this year’s air show, Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Navy, will commemorate the Navy’s milestone birthday with two full days of military and civilian aerial demonstrations, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities, and family-friendly attractions.



“This event, like our air show’s STEM Laboratory, was about sparking curiosity,” Appezzato said. “We want kids to see that aviation is exciting, that science and technology are part of everyday life, and that they can aim high for whatever dreams they have.”



On Sept. 19, more than 8,000 fifth graders from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools will visit NAS Oceana for a hands-on STEM Laboratory. Designed in collaboration with public school leadership, students will attend an immersive field trip with more than 200 STEM engagements.



This year’s lineup will feature the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, and the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. F/A-18 Super Hornet squadrons based at NAS Oceana will also fly during the show, including Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106’s Rhino Demonstration Team.



The 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show will take place Sept. 20-21. The show is open to the public, and admission and parking are free. Physical photo IDs are required for spectators 18 and older.



For more information, visit the NAS Oceana Air Show website at www.oceanaairshow.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oceanaairshow.