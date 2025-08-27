Kentucky gains another colonel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Kentucky Army National Guard celebrated a significant career milestone for one of its senior leaders as Lt. Col. Derek Hart, intelligence officer for Joint Force Headquarters, was promoted to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at the Louisville Country Club, Aug. 20.



Family, friends, and fellow Guardsmen gathered to honor Hart’s achievement and reflect on his over two decades of service. As an intelligence officer for the Joint Force Headquarters, Hart is responsible for overseeing intelligence operations, ensuring that Soldiers and senior leaders have the information needed to make sound decisions in both training and real-world missions.



Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, presided over the ceremony and highlighted Hart’s dedication and leadership throughout his career.



“Derek has consistently demonstrated the professionalism, commitment, and vision we expect of our leaders,” said Lamberton. “This promotion is a reflection not just of his accomplishments, but of the trust and confidence placed in him to continue leading our Soldiers into the future.”



“Becoming a full colonel is a big deal, but becoming an MI officer is even more select,” he added.



Hart thanked his family for their unwavering support and acknowledged the mentors and Soldiers who shaped his career.



“I never thought I’d be here,” Hart said. “But I appreciate those who have supported me along the way. No one achieves this alone. Every step of the way, I’ve been surrounded by outstanding leaders, teammates, Soldiers and my family, who made me better. I’m humbled by this promotion, and honored to continue serving the Kentucky National Guard.”



Hart’s family pinned the new rank insignia to his uniform, symbolizing both the personal and professional significance of the moment.



His promotion to colonel marks a new chapter in his service to Kentucky and the nation, underscoring the Guard’s enduring legacy of Citizen-Soldiers who balance military excellence with community commitment.



As a civilian, Hart works at Kentucky-based distiller Brown-Forman, where he has held multiple leadership roles in brand commercial finance and strategy.

