Commentary: Lessons in leadership for new supervisors

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Justin Cruz,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Justin Cruz, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight superintendent, poses for a photo at the water and fuels systems and maintenance yard at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 18, 2023. Water and fuel system Maintenance Airmen are trained to manage the plumbing, wastewater collection systems, liquid fuel storage and natural gas distribution systems on every base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES 08.29.2025 Courtesy Story 316th Wing

Chief Master Sgt. Justin S. Cruz is the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. In 2023, he was recognized as one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year by the Air and Space Forces Association.







I had the honor of serving as class mentor for Airman Leadership School Class 25-Foxtrot, and I was guest speaker at their graduation on Aug. 28, 2025. Watching these dedicated Airmen complete their first level of professional military education was both inspiring and humbling. ALS is a milestone in every career, but more importantly, it marks the beginning of greater responsibility -- the responsibility of leading others.



Graduates of ALS now carry the title of supervisor, but that title must be earned every day. Leadership is not about position or rank; it is about the trust you build and the example you set. I offered three pieces of advice to the class, drawn from my own experience, that I believe apply to every leader across our force.



First, people should always be your top priority. People often use the motto, “People first, mission always,” and I understand that to mean our missions are vital, but they are accomplished by people. If we neglect their needs — whether pay issues, housing concerns or personal struggles — the mission suffers. Getting to know your people, listening to them and making yourself approachable creates a culture where trust and communication thrive.



Second, be honest and transparent. As supervisors, our new ALS graduates will be called on to make decisions, enforce standards and hold members accountable. Not every decision will be popular, but consistency and transparency earn respect. Leaders should communicate openly, explain their reasoning and never shy away from telling their people — and their leaders — what they need to hear, not just what they want to hear.



Finally, be humble and empathetic. Some of the best ideas come from the newest and youngest in our ranks. A good leader empowers others, provides clear intent, removes roadblocks and allows their teams to excel. Humility and empathy aren’t signs of weakness; they are strengths that foster innovation and resilience.



I often remind Airmen of something simple I call the “four Rs” -- be at the right place, at the right time, in the right uniform, with the right attitude. None of us will know everything, and all of us will fail at times, but keeping those basics in mind goes a long way toward success in both the military and in life.



Finally, I want to thank Class 25-Foxtrot for allowing me to be their class mentor and guest speaker. They allowed me to participate in class activities, and we had great discussions on leadership perspectives, challenges in the workplace, changes in the Air Force and much more. This class is full of dedicated, intelligent professionals that truly care, and I know that the future of the U.S. military is in great hands with Airmen like them all progressing through the ranks.