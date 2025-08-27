Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bonded in service

    Veterans tour

    Photo By Laura Levering | Maj. Nicholas Christensen, executive officer to the Chief of Signal, leads a group of...... read more read more

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Story by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    FORT GORDON, Ga. - Fort Gordon hosted a group of distinguished guests on a special tour earlier this month.

    Sgt. Pete (Pierre) Grace, Spc. John Houlahan, and Spc. Denis Onieal, ages 80, 79, and 76, traveled from Missouri, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania to visit Fort Gordon on Aug. 13. The three men attended U.S. Army Southeastern Signal School (USASESS) together at Fort Gordon in 1967 after completing Basic Radio School. Each went on to serve three years honorably, with rotations to places across the world including Vietnam and Korea.

    Fast-forward several decades, the gentlemen stayed in contact and four years ago decided to have an annual reunion. For the 2025 gathering, they “thought it would be fun” to visit the one place they were stationed together: Fort Gordon. Thanks largely to Maj. Nicholas Christensen, executive officer to the Chief of Signal, those thoughts became a reality.

    Accompanied by their wives, Grace, Houlahan, and Onieal received a guided tour from Christensen with multiple stops and historical narrations along the way. Highlights included a walk through Freedom Park, an up-close look at Fort Gordon historical documents and archives, meet and greets with the Chief of Signal and U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Commanding General, lunch with Soldiers at a dining facility, a visit to the POW Cemetery, and more.

    Reflecting on his experience, Houlahan shared the following: “As a retired public library administrator of nearly 40 years, I would be amiss not to acknowledge the professionalism and enthusiasm displayed by the [Regiment]. The Fort Gordon archivist … certainly is an asset to the military and his profession.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 13:16
    Story ID: 546794
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: ALOHA, OREGON, US
    Hometown: GETTYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: WEBSTER GROVES, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bonded in service, by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour
    Veterans tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Signal Corps
    Fort Gordon
    51st Signal Battalion
    Cyber Center of Excellence
    Veteran
    523rd Signal Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download