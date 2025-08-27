Bonded in service

FORT GORDON, Ga. - Fort Gordon hosted a group of distinguished guests on a special tour earlier this month.



Sgt. Pete (Pierre) Grace, Spc. John Houlahan, and Spc. Denis Onieal, ages 80, 79, and 76, traveled from Missouri, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania to visit Fort Gordon on Aug. 13. The three men attended U.S. Army Southeastern Signal School (USASESS) together at Fort Gordon in 1967 after completing Basic Radio School. Each went on to serve three years honorably, with rotations to places across the world including Vietnam and Korea.



Fast-forward several decades, the gentlemen stayed in contact and four years ago decided to have an annual reunion. For the 2025 gathering, they “thought it would be fun” to visit the one place they were stationed together: Fort Gordon. Thanks largely to Maj. Nicholas Christensen, executive officer to the Chief of Signal, those thoughts became a reality.



Accompanied by their wives, Grace, Houlahan, and Onieal received a guided tour from Christensen with multiple stops and historical narrations along the way. Highlights included a walk through Freedom Park, an up-close look at Fort Gordon historical documents and archives, meet and greets with the Chief of Signal and U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Commanding General, lunch with Soldiers at a dining facility, a visit to the POW Cemetery, and more.



Reflecting on his experience, Houlahan shared the following: “As a retired public library administrator of nearly 40 years, I would be amiss not to acknowledge the professionalism and enthusiasm displayed by the [Regiment]. The Fort Gordon archivist … certainly is an asset to the military and his profession.”

