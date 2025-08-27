Blount Island Marines Support Special Operations Osprey Launch

Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command takeoff in a...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Nicholas Martinez | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command takeoff in a CV-22 Osprey during maneuvers Aug. 25, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. The launch was supported by aviation ground support equipment provided by Blount Island Command. OPSEC redactions applied per DoD guidance. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Cpl. Nicholas Martinez) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island demonstrated its strategic value Aug. 25 by enabling the launch of CV-22 Ospreys assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command, underscoring the role of maritime prepositioning infrastructure in sustaining global readiness.



The aircraft were offloaded from contracted sealift at Dames Point Marine Terminal in Jacksonville, Florida, then towed to a facility staging area using aviation ground support equipment issued by Blount Island Command.



With preflight checks complete and the Jacksonville Fire Department standing by for safety, the tiltrotors launched days later in staggered intervals. It showcased how the facility’s workforce and partnerships accelerate the transition from sealift arrival and departure terminal to operational employment, according to Maj. Omar Cortez, operations officer, Blount Island Command.



“Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island provides the joint force with something unique—combat power positioned, maintained and ready to launch,” said Cortez. “By integrating commercial partners, port authorities and local emergency services, the facility turns infrastructure into readiness.”



Blount Island Command executes the Marine Corps’ afloat and ashore prepositioning programs, positioning combat-ready equipment and supplies worldwide for rapid deployment. Strengthening partnerships enables interoperability with host nations, joint partners and allies during regional exercises, humanitarian missions and contingency operations.



The CV-22 is designed for long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply. Its vertical takeoff and landing capability, combined with airplane speed and range, make it indispensable for high-risk missions requiring speed, flexibility and access to remote areas.



The rapid turnaround from arrival to launch highlighted Blount Island’s role in sustaining operations worldwide.



“Blount Island’s support to AFSOC underscores the importance of continued investment in Blount Island’s prepositioning infrastructure,” Cortez said.



“Whether it’s howitzers, tiltrotors or what comes next, this facility ensures the Marine Corps and joint force can project power quickly and sustain operations wherever needed.”