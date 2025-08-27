Rialto Native Honored as Warfighter of the Day aboard USS George Washington

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.27.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bruce Morgan 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    PACIFIC OCEAN – Rialto, California native Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Adrian Michel was recognized as the Warfighter of the Day aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Aug. 27, 2025.

    Warfighter of the Day is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

    Michel was credited with exceptional performance while on a temporary assignment supervising food service attendants. Michel’s leadership was instrumental in ensuring the daily nutrition of more than 5,000 Sailors, directly supporting George Washington’s mission readiness. Even while fulfilling these critical duties, he continued to train in his primary role in the maintenance administration work center of his parent command, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141.

    “I’m thankful for the support from my shipmates,” said Michel. “I have a lot to learn in my role, but I always get the help I need.”

    He has been in the Navy for 10 months and has served at VAQ 141 for 6 months.

    Michel is a 2021 graduate of Bloomington High School.
    George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

