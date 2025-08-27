U.S. Army surgeons visit Indonesian medical centers during SGS 25

BATURAJA, Indonesia – U.S. Army surgeons from multiple units visited Indonesian civilian and military hospitals during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2025.

“We went out into the local community to see how they operate; how they perform medicine in this part of the country,” said U.S. Army Maj. Thomas Kelley, a general surgeon with the 44th Medical Brigade, Womack Army Medical Center, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. “We wanted to see how their civilian and military medical care worked.”

Throughout the tours, they visited operating rooms and viewed diagnostic capabilities and patient care capabilities.

These tours help service members become more aware of the types of equipment and resources that are available at a moment's notice. Having this enhanced capacity, especially during times of crises, is vital when reinforcing partnership with the Indonesian National Armed Forces.

”While in a host country, military surgeons must know the available resources to provide assistance, especially if the necessary equipment is not immediately available,” said Kelley.

Kelley mentioned his favorite part was being able to visit Indonesian military hospitals.

“Being able to see how they operate, their available resources, and connecting the similarities across the world was enjoyable,” said Kelley.

Super Garuda Shield 25 enhances interoperability, builds mutual trust, and strengthens collective readiness among the participating armed forces of partner nations. Creating a face-to-face connection with the local medical centers in Indonesia strengthened partnerships and preparedness for U.S. Army surgeons.

Date Taken: 08.27.2025 Date Posted: 08.28.2025 Location: ID