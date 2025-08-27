U.S. and ROK Marines Conclude Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Cpl. Kanoa Thomas | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Anthony Patris, an infantry infantry unit leader with...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Kanoa Thomas | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Anthony Patris, an infantry infantry unit leader with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, collects expended brass with a Republic of Korea Marine with 1st Marine Division, ROK Marine Corps, during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 in Pohang, South Korea, July 29, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. Patris is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP S. D. BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) successfully concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS 25) Aug. 28 with their Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps allies, completing pivotal combined training operations.



"Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 highlighted the unbreakable bond and combat readiness of the U.S. and ROK Marine Corps," said Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III MEF and commander of the Combined Marine Component Command. "Opportunities like this are vital for sharpening our tactics, solidifying our camaraderie, and rehearsing our ability to counter emerging threats."



Throughout UFS 25, elements from III MEF worked closely with the ROK Marine Corps within a Combined Marine Corps Component Command. Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 proceeded in accordance with the spirit of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty, signed in 1953, which remains fundamental to ensuring security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific region in support of the Armistice Agreement. Reflecting the strength of shared values and a commitment to regional peace, the UFS series solidifies the ironclad commitment between the ROK and U.S. to safeguard the region.



"These drills gave the combined ROK-U.S. Marine Corps the chance to sharpen our fighting skills together," said Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. "Built upon the shared sacrifices of the Korean War, we bring an unbreakable alliance to defend this region. By training together, the ROK-U.S. Marine Corps stays ready to protect peace on the Korean Peninsula."



Much like the legendary moments in ROK-U.S. Marine Corps history, UFS 25 continued to demonstrate the resilience and determination of U.S. and ROK Marines to fight alongside each other, maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. This exercise takes place in the same year as the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th birthday, a milestone that underscores the importance of legacy and enduring alliances.