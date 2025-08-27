Victory in the pacific 80th anniversary

TOWNSVILLE, Australia -- Service members, veterans, and distinguished guests gathered in Townsville, Australia, on Aug. 15, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific, marking the end of World War II in the Pacific Theater. The three-day event honored the legacy of those who served and highlighted the enduring partnerships among allied nations in the Indo-Pacific region.



The commemoration began with a formal welcome ceremony for veterans of the Pacific campaign, including representatives from the United States, Australia, New Zealand and other allied nations. Local school groups, families and community members lined the arrival area, offering cheers, handmade signs and flowers as veterans were greeted by senior leaders and escorted with ceremonial honors.



Victory in the Pacific Day, known as V-J Day in the United States and V-P Day in many allied nations, marks the Aug. 15, 1945, public announcement of Japan’s surrender, which brought an end to the war in the Pacific. The 80th anniversary offered a moment of solemn reflection, remembrance and renewed commitment to the values forged through allied cooperation.



U.S. service members, Pacific campaign veterans and youth representatives from regional partners, including Australia and New Zealand, attended the commemoration. The event featured historical displays, cultural performances and firsthand accounts that emphasized the lasting impact of wartime alliances.



A joint commemorative service at the Fifth Air Force Memorial brought U.S. and Australian service members together to reflect on the legacy of allied cooperation in the air campaign. The ceremony included a moment of silence, keynote remarks by senior officials and a wreath-laying at the memorial.



The final evening concluded with a public concert and fireworks display. The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific-Hawaii and the Australian Army Band performed wartime-era classics and patriotic music in tribute to the service and sacrifice of those who secured peace eight decades ago.



The 80th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific stands as a poignant reminder: peace was hard-won and the partnerships forged during the war continue to serve as the foundation for peace, security, and cooperation.

