One Marine, Three Wars

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. LeRoy Barton, a pilot who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War, speaks during an interview in New Bern, North Carolina May 29, 2025. As the Marine Corps commemorates 250 years of unwavering dedication to the nation and looks to the future, we honor heroes like Barton who has paved the way for our legacy through selfless commitment to the Marine Corps and our country.

“He would do it again if he could,” said Pam Turnage, daughter of retired U.S.

Marine Corps Col. LeRoy Barton. At 102 years old, Barton is one of the few

Marines who has served in three wars and is still living today.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Barton’s strong sense

of patriotism drove him to serve his country. Four months after the attack, Barton

took the Oath of Office and joined the Marines as a pilot in World War II. During

his service, he discovered a strong sense of pride and camaraderie after multiple

near death experiences with his fellow Marines.

During the parades celebrating the end of World War II, Barton left the Marine

Corps and returned to his old job as a railroad worker.

However, life as a civilian did not suit Barton so, he contacted the closest U.S.

Navy recruiting office to return to the Marine Corps. Barton continued his journey

as a pilot where he served in the Vietnam War and the Korean War, accumulating

6,500 flight hours in 56 different aircraft.

Barton recalls a time where he and his wingman, Bill, had to bail out of their

aircraft while flying over the coast between China and Taiwan. Suddenly a deep

rattling sound filled Bartons ears.

“This thing is starting to sound rough,” Barton said to Bill, yelling over the sound

of gunfire and the engine. Rather than being consumed by his fears, Barton relied

on his countless hours of training that prepared him for this moment. They would

both make it, as long as they jumped before the plane was over the clouds.

“I’m going to get some altitude before this thing quits on me,” Barton stated. Thick

black smoke billowed from the nose of the aircraft and into his face as he pointed

the nose towards the sky. As the duo reached 8,000 feet, the aircraft caught fire.

Barton and Bill ejected from the cockpit and crouched down to avoid the passing

tail of the plane. Once they were clear from danger, they pulled their parachutes.

Overcome with a surge of relief, Barton recalled singing as they fell through the

clouds. The pair crashed into the trees and tumbled to the ground. Bruised and

grazed by the branches, Barton and Bill tracked down their plane with the help of

some locals.

Following the end of the Vietnam War, Barton returned to American soil and

continued his career as a Marine. When he was unable to pass a pilot's eye exam,

Barton embarked on his unforgettable last flight in the Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. He

retired in 1974 after 32 years of active service as a Marine.

“When my time comes, I want to be cremated and have my ashes placed in the

Arlington National Cemetery, where my squadron rests,” Barton said

resoundingly.

Even at 102-years-old, the memories of shared comradery and relationships built

through the most unrelenting circumstances still hold a place in his heart.

Barton wraps up his interview with one final statement, “To the Marines serving,

Semper Fi. OORAH!”

As the Marine Corps commemorates 250 years of unwavering dedication to the

nation and looks to the future, we honor heroes like U.S. Marine Col. Barton.

Those who have paved the way for our legacy through selfless commitment to the

Corps and our country. Through their stories, we can inspire future generations

who will uphold our values and traditions of warfighting and lethality.