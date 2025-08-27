Joint Task Force – Civil Support Hosts Tech Demo Day to Strengthen CBRN Preparedness

FORT EUSTIS, Va. — Joint Task Force – Civil Support JTF-CS hosted its annual Technology Demonstration Day this week, bringing together government, industry, and military partners to showcase innovative solutions in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) response.



“Welcome and thank you for your attendance and participation in the JTF-CS Tech Demonstration Day,” said Brig. Gen. Tanya McGonegal, commander, JTF-CS, in her opening remarks. “JTF-CS is hosting this event to highlight CBRN response elements, equipment, and capability across the industry.”



Since its establishment on Oct. 1, 1999, JTF-CS has remained the nation’s only standing military headquarters dedicated to CBRN consequence management. While its mission has evolved to encompass all-hazards response, the unit continues to maintain readiness and command-and-control of Title 10 forces available for “just in case” scenarios.



Tech Demonstration Day emphasized how new technologies, research, and partnerships can help address the growing challenges posed by CBRN threats. Participants included representatives from defense industry leaders, federal agencies, and research organizations, each displaying capabilities ranging from advanced protective equipment and decontamination tools to unmanned systems and data-driven response models.



McGonegal stressed the urgency of adapting to an evolving threat landscape. “At a time when CBRN capabilities are smaller, harder to detect, faster, more destructive, and more accurate than they have ever been, our exercise dynamics have expanded from 10KT ground burst to training for 100KT airbursts,” McGonegal explained. “We need to be intentional on how technology can better prepare us on this mission set that we pray we never have to respond to.”



Despite the sobering challenges, McGonegal emphasized optimism and resilience. “This is not all doom and gloom, we are a resilient nation with a massive response enterprise,” McGonegal said. “JTF-CS understands that CBRN response requires a whole of government, state, industry, and private sector coordinated effort. So, we thank you for your time, thoughts, and discussions occurring today.”



The event also included opportunities for participants to connect with one another, exchange best practices, and even enjoy a bit of fun with a “BINGO challenge,” offering prizes to attendees who engaged with multiple displays.



“Special thanks to our partners who have traveled here with displays,” McGonegal concluded. “We look forward to engaging with you.”



Through events like Tech Demonstration Day, JTF-CS continues to strengthen its partnerships and harness innovation—ensuring the nation is prepared to face the unthinkable, should the need ever arise.

