Bolortoli’s journey: Sailor, submariner, midshipman, future leader

Midshipman 3rd Class Julian Bolortoli is proving that with determination, purpose, and a drive to lead, enlisted Sailors can shape the future for themselves, and the Navy, by taking the officer commissioning path. The Alameda, California native was selected for admission to the U.S. Naval Academy through the Navy’s highly competitive enlisted-to-officer commissioning program.



He enlisted in the Navy in June 2020, seeking a greater sense of direction and purpose after graduating high school at Alameda Science and Technology Institute. Drawn to the technical challenge and high-stakes environment of submarine operations, he qualified and served as a Sonar Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) homeported in San Diego.



Bolortoli stated that he is building on a foundation of operational experience and discipline forged beneath the waves by generations of submariners.



“The life of a submariner is naturally challenging,” said Bolortoli. “I wanted to take on that challenge while working with crew members who strongly support one another.”



Serving aboard Scranton gave Bolortoli not only operational exposure, but also a deep appreciation for the kind of leadership that influences others. It was following the completion of Scranton’s 2022 Western Pacific deployment that he decided to apply to the Naval Academy and pursue a commission.



“I sought to bring a different perspective to the wardroom,” Bolortoli said. “With the mindset of an officer and the knowledge and experience as a junior enlisted, I envisioned how I could serve as another advocate for enlisted Sailors in the near future.”



Cmdr. Jeff Ransom, who served as commanding officer of Scranton and now serves as deputy for training at Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, said Bolortoli’s selection came as no surprise.



“He’s a motivated Sailor, always leaning forward and looking after his shipmates,” Ransom shared. “He’s got the leadership qualities that are needed for a good naval officer, and I look forward to him leading his own Sailors.”



When Bolortori received notification that he’d been accepted into the officer program, he described feeling “grateful” for the opportunity.



“I’m thankful for my family, the Scranton crew and the countless mentors that helped me get selected for the Naval Academy,” said Bolortoli.



Now training in Annapolis, Bolortoli is embracing the challenges that come with serving as a midshipman. In addition to the rigorous academic challenges to the physical demands, he interacts with representatives from various officer and enlisted communities and listens to their experiences to help shape him into a leader with strong character.



Recently, Bolortoli and a group of peers visited a submarine as part of summer training where midshipmen are introduced to four of the major naval communities: submarines, surface warfare, naval aviation, and the Marine Corps. This hands-on experience helps midshipmen to decide what military branch and specialty they want to pursue following graduation. Returning to Naval Base Point Loma personally brought Bolortoli’s journey full circle.



“It reminded me of how it all started,” Bolortoli said. “It brought back a lot of great memories and a strong reminder for why I am doing this.”



For Bolortoli, the goal is clear: to serve with integrity no matter which Navy or U.S. Marine Corps community he decides to serve in. He hopes to invest in others and help them develop just like the officers and chiefs did for him aboard Scranton.



To any enlisted Sailors looking to apply to the Naval Academy, or other commissioning programs, Bolortoli shares a key piece of advice from his experiences.



“Keep an open mind,” explained Bolortoli. “If you’re thinking about applying, do it. Even if you’re doubtful, be confident and put your name up there and let the board make their decision. If you’re not selected a certain cycle, try again. Don’t let your own doubt decide whether or not the board selects you.”



