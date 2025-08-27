USS WEST VIRGINIA (SSBN 736) (BLUE) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

KINGS BAY, Ga - Cmdr. James Kepper IV relinquished command of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) (BLUE) to Cmdr. Joseph Sammur during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 14, 2025, aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia.



Sammur earned his commission in September 2006 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from New Mexico Tech and a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Penn State. Prior to assuming command of USS West Virginia, he served as Strategic Operations Section Head for the “Green Dragons” Operations Team at the National Airborne Operations Center in Omaha, Nebraska.



In his remarks, Sammur expressed deep gratitude to his family and the crew, emphasizing the enduring legacy of USS West Virginia.



“To honor those 106 men who gave their lives aboard the battleship USS West Virginia at Pearl Harbor, I am committed to continuing their story,” Sammur said. “The men aboard this submarine carries forward that heritage, standing ready to defend our nation with dedication and courage.”



Kepper IV, reflected on his tenure leading the crew through a challenging extended maintenance period, highlighting their resilience and exceptional teamwork.



“The past two and half years – hard to fully sum up the highs, the lows, the challenges, the triumphs, the emotions, professionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually,” said Kepper. ‘Without a doubt, I am thankful to have served in this capacity. I cannot possibly acknowledge everyone who has made this possible. Those who helped me, my family, and this great team through our trials and achieve great success.”



Kepper IVwill continue his service as the Nuclear Plans Branch Chief at United States Strategic Command in Omaha, Nebraska.

Commissioned in 1990, USS West Virginia is the 11th of 18 Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines and the third Navy vessel to bear the name of the Mountaineer State. The submarine was built by General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, and remains a cornerstone of America’s strategic deterrent force. The ship operates with two alternating crews — Blue and Gold — to ensure maximum operational availability.



As a ballistic missile submarine, West Virginia conducts strategic deterrence patrols in support of national security objectives. Operating largely undetected, the submarine carries Trident II D5 ballistic missiles and is capable of remaining submerged for extended periods while providing survivable and credible nuclear deterrence.



The name West Virginia carries a powerful legacy. The previous USS West Virginia (BB-48) was moored at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, when it was struck multiple times during the surprise attack, resulting in the loss of 106 crew members. The courage displayed by the crew that day lives on in the spirit of today’s submariners who now sail in her name.



Submarine Group Ten is the nation's pre-eminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 10, visit Commander, Submarine Group 10 (navy.mil) and http://www.facebook.com/submarinegroupten

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 11:05 Story ID: 546635 Location: KINGSLAND, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS WEST VIRGINIA (SSBN 736) (BLUE) Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.