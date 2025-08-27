From South Central LA to the Chiefs’ Mess: Retired Master Chief Raul Ramos Inspires CNATTU North Island Sailors

SAN DIEGO – The auditorium at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island fell silent as retired Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Raul Ramos began to speak.



He didn’t need a uniform or insignia to command the room. His story was raw, personal, and transformative enough to hold every Sailor’s attention.



Ramos grew up in South Central Los Angeles in the 1990s, surrounded by gangs, violence, and the daily reality of losing friends to drugs, prison, or death.



“I watched my neighborhood self destruct,” he said. “I knew if I didn’t change, I would end up dead or in prison. And then my daughter was born. I had to become someone she could be proud of.”



Determined to rewrite his story, he walked into a military recruiting office in Los Angeles. The Marine Corps didn't afford him an enlistment opportunity, but encouraged him to speak to the Navy recruiter.



He walked next door to the Navy recruiting office, where he met a recruiter who listened without judgment. Ramos told the truth: he was an active gang member who wanted to change his life for his daughter. Against the odds, the Navy granted him a waiver, giving him a second chance that would change everything.



Boot camp was the first test of his transformation. Ramos had survived the streets, but the Navy demanded a different kind of strength.



“On the streets, if someone got in your face, you fought,” he said. “In boot camp, I had to bite my tongue and learn discipline. That was the hardest change but it saved my life.”



Ramos began his career as an aviation boatswain’s mate (equipment), working the demanding world of flight deck operations where long hours, danger, and pressure are constant. He faced skepticism because of his appearance and background, but he refused to let it break him.



“I knew I had to work twice as hard to prove myself,” he said. “I couldn’t let my past define my future.”



Along the way, mentorship became the key to his success. He credits retired Master Chief Andrew Chinloy, his first Navy mentor, for showing him what right looked like.



“I watched how he led, how he carried himself,” Ramos said. “I attached myself to him and learned everything I could. That mentorship changed my career and my life.”



Through hard work, determination, and guidance, Ramos rose through the ranks, achieving master chief in under 18 years during a 24-year career. He served across the fleet, turning the lessons of his past into the foundation of his leadership style. His journey from the streets of South Central to the Chiefs’ Mess became a story of resilience and the power of choosing a different path.



At CNATTU North Island, his message resonated deeply with the students. Many were just beginning their Navy journeys, some far from home for the first time, others carrying their own challenges quietly.



“If he can do it, I can do it,” Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Recruit Jamara Harrell, student, said. “He reminded me that my goals are possible, no matter how hard the path gets.”



Apprentice Seaman (Aviation Rigger) Romjeco Cabotage, student, said hearing Ramos’ story completely changed his perspective on leadership and career growth.



“I didn’t think someone from the hood could make it all the way to master chief,” Cabotage said. “Now I feel like I can aim higher than I ever imagined.”



Some Sailors saw themselves in Ramos’ journey.



Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Joel Covarrubias, a student who grew up in a similar environment, said, “I came from the hood and the gang life too. Hearing his story showed me that anyone can overcome obstacles and change their life if they want it bad enough.”



Even those who couldn’t directly relate to his past felt the impact of his message.



Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Recruit Keegan Wade, student, said, “His story inspired me to not lose sight of my goals and to remember that I’m changing my life for the better.”



The staff at CNATTU North Island felt the same sense of inspiration.



Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler Heath Johnson, instructor, said, “His story reinforces that no Sailor is a lost cause. If you invest in them and lead them, anyone can succeed.”



U.S. Marine Sgt. Jacob Cooper, instructor, echoed the sentiment, saying, “Hearing his story puts into perspective that we all come from different backgrounds. It makes you want to be a better mentor for the next generation.”



As the event concluded, Sailors lined up to shake Ramos’ hand, thank him, and take photos. For some, it was more than just a hand shake it was a connection to someone who had walked a harder path and proved that transformation was possible.



“Where you start doesn’t define where you finish,” Ramos told the room before leaving. “Your past is just one chapter. It’s what you do next that matters.”



Today, in retirement, Ramos continues to share his journey with Sailors, students, and at-risk youth across the country. He receives messages from people every week some in boot camp, some just starting their careers thank him for giving them hope and a vision of what’s possible.



For the Sailors of CNATTU North Island, his visit was more than a motivational speech. It was a moment that will stay with them as they build their careers, a reminder that no matter where they come from, the Navy can be the place where they rise.

