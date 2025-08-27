U.S. Army tests spike missile from AH-64 in Poland

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to test fire a Spike...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to test fire a Spike non-line of site (NLOS) missile from an AH-64 Apache Aug. 26, 2025. In close cooperation with the Polish Air Force Inspectorate, 12th CAB successfully completed a joint live fire campaign of the Spike NLOS missile system from a U.S. Army 12th Combat Aviation Brigade AH-64Ev6 Apache Guardian helicopter. The campaign, held on the northern coast of Poland, marked an important milestone for allied long-range precision strike capabilities. During the campaign, two Spike NLOS missiles engaged sea-based targets at distances of up to 25 kilometers, demonstrating precision strike accuracy and flexible target engagement from a rotary-wing platform. Observers from several countries, including senior military representatives and defense officials, witnessed the successful operational integration firsthand. This marked the first time that the U.S. Army employed the Spike NLOS missile in the European theater. The Spike NLOS missile’s successful integration on the AH-64E Apache emphasizes the system’s capability to meet evolving mission needs, particularly in maritime and beyond-line-of-sight scenarios. The event underscored the growing strategic cooperation between the United States and Poland, further enhancing collective deterrence capabilities along NATO’s eastern flank. This joint campaign not only demonstrates current operational effectiveness but also highlights the potential future direction for integration of Spike NLOS missiles onto Poland’s own AH-64E Apache fleet, enhancing national and regional defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Grant Hockley) see less | View Image Page

Ustka, Poland -- The United States Army, in close cooperation with the Polish Air Force Inspectorate, successfully completed a joint live fire campaign of the Spike NLOS missile system from a U.S. Army 12th Combat Aviation Brigade AH-64Ev6 Apache Guardian helicopter.



The campaign, held on the northern coast of Poland, marked an important milestone for allied long-range precision strike capabilities. During the campaign, two Spike NLOS missiles engaged sea-based targets at distances of up to 25 kilometers, demonstrating precision strike accuracy and flexible target engagement from a rotary-wing platform.



Observers from several countries, including senior military representatives and defense officials, witnessed the successful operational integration firsthand. This marked the first time that the U.S. Army employed the Spike NLOS missile in the European theater. The Spike NLOS missile’s successful integration on the AH-64E Apache emphasizes the system’s capability to meet evolving mission needs, particularly in maritime and beyond-line-of-sight scenarios.



The event underscored the growing strategic cooperation between the United States and Poland, further enhancing collective deterrence capabilities along NATO’s eastern flank. This joint campaign not only demonstrates current operational effectiveness but also highlights the potential future direction for integration of Spike NLOS missiles onto Poland’s own AH-64E Apache fleet, enhancing national and regional defense capabilities.