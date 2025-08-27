NH sharpshooters take top honors at regional competition

FORT DEVENS, Mass., Aug. 14, 2025 — The spotlight was on New Hampshire National Guard sharpshooters during the award ceremony of the 2025 Marksmanship Advisory Council (MAC) Region 1 Competition.



New Hampshire’s Team Alpha dominated on the ranges at the regional, interstate marksmanship competition and emerged as the 2025 Team Grand Aggregate Champions.



The Granite State fielded three teams of Guardsmen to represent the state against 14 teams of Airmen and Soldiers from across New England and New York. The four-day competition sharpened combat-ready shooting skills through rifle and pistol matches.



“Other states bring some amazing competitors,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Strempfer, an aerospace ground equipment specialist with the 157th Maintenance Group and a top shot for the New Hampshire Alpha team. “It’s tough competition.”



Strempfer added there was more running involved and more dynamic team events compared to years past.



“The heat was tough too,” he laughed. “But it’s such a great competition.”



The marksmen competed in precision and stress-induced shooting, close-quarters and tactical scenarios, team events, and traditional marksmanship. The matches sharpened the perishable skills essential to mobilization readiness, while also identifying top shooters who can advance to higher-level contests.



“Each match replicates the stress and precision needed in real-world missions with lessons that competitors carry back to their home units,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joe Wyner, the New Hampshire state marksmanship coordinator.



Joining Strempfer on the podium as part of Team Alpha were Sgt. 1st Class David Musso, a soldier with the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion, Staff Sgt. Tim Huntley, a military policeman with the 237th Military Police Company, 941st Military Police Battalion, 54th Troop Command, and Spc. George Munson, a gunner with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment, 54th Troop Command.



“We won for the fourth year in a row,” said Tech. Sgt. Connor Cunio, 157th Air Refueling Wing marksmanship coordinator. “That means we get an invite to attend the U.S. All Army Small Arms Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia. We’re excited.”



While Team Alpha earned top honors, each of the other three New Hampshire teams distinguished themselves, bringing home a variety of awards and helping establish the state as a leader in combat readiness.



“This event brings out the best of the best in this region,” said Cunio. “We wouldn’t be shooting at this level without the support of our leadership and this team. The veterans share what they know, the newer shooters push us to stay sharp and I’m grateful to be part of it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 07:43 Story ID: 546616 Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH sharpshooters take top honors at regional competition, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.