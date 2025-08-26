Soldiers, DA civilians may be able to file claims for loss of lithium batteries, lithium battery items

Courtesy Photo | If you are an active-duty Army Soldier or Army civilian who received PCS orders and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | If you are an active-duty Army Soldier or Army civilian who received PCS orders and had the Transportation Service Provider deny shipment of lithium batteries, you may be able to file a claim with the Army’s Center for Personnel Claims Support for the loss of those lithium batteries or lithium battery items. (Courtesy Graphic) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – If you are an active-duty Army Soldier or Army civilian who received PCS orders and had a Transportation Service Provider deny shipment of lithium batteries, you may be able to file a claim with the Army’s Center for Personnel Claims Support (CPCS) for the loss of those lithium batteries or lithium battery items.



According to Reginald King, the chief of transportation operations, Support Operations Directorate, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, no claims will be paid beyond June 1, 2026, and only one claim per Soldier or Army Civilian will be accepted and considered for payment. Also, substantiated claims of loss will be at a depreciated rate and in accordance with the Allowance List-Depreciation Guide. Any claims submitted after the initial claim was adjudicated will be denied.



If the lithium battery is removable from the item, the battery must be removed and the item shipped without the lithium battery, according to an informational bulletin from CPCS. More importantly, Soldiers or Army civilians will not be compensated for the item if the battery is removable. If the lithium battery is not removable from the item, they may file a claim for loss of the entire item.



Personal property items containing rechargeable lithium-ion batteries at 100 watt-hours or less (20 watt-hours or less per lithium-ion cell) and lithium metal batteries containing two grams or less of lithium content (one gram or less per lithium metal cell) are allowed to be shipped in household goods and unaccompanied baggage shipments.



Transportation Service Providers (TSPs) are required to properly package, label and certify, if required, lithium-ion batteries rated at 100 watt-hours or less (20 watt-hours or less per lithium-ion cell) and lithium metal batteries containing two grams or less of lithium content (one gram or less per lithium metal cell). Anything higher than this may not be shipped by the TSPs.



Lithium battery and lithium battery item claims should be filed immediately after denial of shipment by the TSP. This claim is separate and apart from any claim for loss or damage to household goods identified at or after delivery, the CPCS bulletin states.



To file a claim, go to CPCS’s website at www.JAGCNet.army.mil/PCLAIMS using a CAC or DS Logon and initiate a shipment claim. Use the Government Bill of Lading number from the shipment and provide the following:

• Incident details and evidence. Documented evidence of loss/damage. Examples: photos of the property evidencing ownership, size and type of battery, and item to which the lithium battery belongs.

• Substantiated replacement cost. This may be a comparable from the internet or other source showing the value of the items or receipt for the purchase of the item.

• A digitally completed Corporate Electronic Funds Transfer Form (CEFT) available on Personnel Claims Army Information Management System (PClaims) website at www.JAGCNet.army.mil/PCLAIMS.

• Copy of the inventory with GBL number



All requested documentation must be submitted and uploaded at the time of filing. Failure to provide any of the documentation or failure to follow instructions may result in a processing delay or claim denial. For more information, visit the PClaims website at www.JAGCNet.army.mil/PCLAIMS. Any questions should be directed to CPCS by email at usarmy.knox.hqda-otjag.mbx.cpcs@army.mil.



With its consolidated Personal Property Shipping Office and Official Travel Branch, Base Support Operations Transportation is a field operating activity under the 405th AFSB providing back-office support functions for personal property shipping, official travel services and quality control disciplinary actions for Army communities in Europe.



